Airtel, Jio Push Back Against Trai Ask For Prime Spots To Display Low-Price Plans
(MENAFN- Live Mint) What you see first on a mobile recharge page has become a sticking point between the telecom regulator and India's two largest operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Worried that greater visibility for cheaper packs could hurt revenues, the operators are pushing back against the regulator's directive to display its mandated tariff plans upfront, three people aware of the matter said.
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