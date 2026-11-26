Mahanadi Coalfields' ₹8,981-crore IPO closed with an overall subscription of 1.52 times, driven overwhelmingly by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose reserved portion was subscribed nearly five times. Retail investors subscribed to just 0.46 times their allotted portion, while non-institutional and existing shareholder categories remained undersubscribed.

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