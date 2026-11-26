GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday proposed that Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America develop commercially viable projects in energy, agriculture and environmental protection to expand investment and trade across the three regions.

Addressing the MEDays International Forum hosted by the Amadeus Institute in Tangier, Morocco, the Guyanese leader said his country's location between the Caribbean and South America gives it a particular interest in building those connections.

The Guyanese president believes that partners should start by deciding what they can produce together, who will buy it and how the investment will be financed.

Technical experts and public institutions should also be involved to help make the projects work, the president posited.

President Ali pointed to Guyana's experience with carbon credits for standing forests and identified renewable power generation, energy storage and stronger electricity grids as other areas for cooperation.

Dr Ali urged those attending the forum to focus on a limited number of initiatives and agree on how to move them forward.