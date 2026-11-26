Lecturer in Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Sydney

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Lillian Shaddick is an education focused lecturer in the Discipline of Theatre and Performance Studies at The University of Sydney. Her Masters investigated the commercialisation and appropriation of samba no pé in Australia and her PhD looked at the embodied experience of learning and dancing flamenco. She is an active professional dancer, teacher, and participant of various Sydney dance communities.

–present Lecturer in Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Sydney

2024 The University of Sydney, PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies

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