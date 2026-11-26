MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Part of the humanitarian aid from our partners has arrived in Zakarpattia; its delivery was announced by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Péter Magyar, during his visit to Zakarpattia. We received the consignment together with the Hungarian Consuls-General in Uzhhorod and Berehove – József Bachkai and László Vida,” said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the region has received around 20 tonnes of medicines worth approximately 250,000 euros. These include antipyretics, anti-inflammatories and painkillers, which will be distributed among the region's healthcare facilities.

In addition, the Bertolon Linner Hospital in Berehove received 10 patient monitors for operating theatres and intensive care units.

Biletsky noted that this is only part of the humanitarian aid earmarked for Ukraine as a whole and for Zakarpattia in particular, which will help to strengthen medical facilities for the treatment of servicemen, veterans and civilians.

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As reported by Ukrinform, on 24 November the Hungarian Prime Minister visited Transcarpathia, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the visit, the head of the Hungarian government announced financial and humanitarian aid for Transcarpathia.