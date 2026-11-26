(MENAFN- GetNews) Nanning, China - Nov. 26, 2026 - Children are natural explorers. A seashell, a tiny sea creature or an unusual ocean pattern can inspire endless curiosity. What if children could explore the underwater world through touching, observing and creating? Our DIY clay set combines colorful play dough with a Real Marine Resin Specimen Kit, bringing nature discovery and creative play together. Featuring eight transparent marine resin specimen crystals, learning cards, a magnifier and creative tools, this ocean sensory play kit offers an exciting hands-on experience for curious little minds. From discovering marine life to creating ocean-inspired artwork, every activity opens the door to a new adventure. 1. Discover Real Marine Specimens Up Close What makes this marine life educational toy special is its combination of real specimens and creative activities. Each clear resin specimen crystal captures a fascinating marine subject, allowing children to observe its natural shape, color and details. The collection features interesting ocean-inspired specimens, including shells, starfish, crabs, fish and a seahorse.

Unlike ordinary plastic ocean animal toys, these transparent real marine resin specimens encourage children to look closely and discover details. Use the included magnifier to explore patterns, compare different specimens and ask questions:

What makes each sea creature unique?

Can you find different shell patterns?

Which specimen has the most interesting shape? What details can you discover through the magnifier? It is a playful introduction to ocean exploration for kids and nature observation.

2. Five Creative Ocean Sensory Play Activities

A great sensory play kit for kids should offer many ways to explore. Here are five fun play dough activities to enjoy at home, in classrooms or during family playtime. Activity 1: Little Ocean Explorers Choose a marine resin specimen crystal and observe it with the magnifier. Look at its shape, color and tiny details. Children can compare shells, fish and other marine specimens, developing curiosity and observation skills through simple ocean discovery activities.

Activity 2: Press, Print and Create

Take a piece of colorful play dough and gently press a specimen against its surface, following the intended imprinting method. Lift it carefully to reveal interesting textures and patterns. Try different clay colors and combinations to create unique ocean-inspired artwork. This is a fun way to enjoy DIY clay crafts for kids and creative sensory play.

Activity 3: Match the Marine Specimens

Spread out the eight specimen stones and learning cards. Invite children to match each specimen with its corresponding card. For an extra challenge, sort the specimens by shape, color or pattern. This simple activity turns the ocean learning kit into an engaging matching and classification game.

Activity 4: Build an Underwater World Use play dough to create an imaginative underwater scene. Build a sandy ocean floor, colorful coral shapes or a little sea garden, then arrange the resin specimens in the scene. Children can invent stories about their marine discoveries and create their own miniature ocean world. It is a wonderful nature-inspired craft activity that combines imagination and hands-on play.

Activity 5: Family Ocean Discovery Challenge

Take turns choosing a specimen. Describe its appearance without naming it and let others guess which marine creature or object it represents. You can also challenge children to find a round shape, a striped pattern or a specimen with an unusual texture. These simple screen-free activities for kids make family playtime more interactive and enjoyable.

3. Explore STEAM Learning Through Hands-On Play

This STEAM learning kit brings different learning experiences into one creative activity:



Science: Discover real marine specimens and explore natural details.

Technology: Use a magnifier to observe shapes and patterns.

Engineering: Arrange, build and experiment with different ocean scenes.

Art: Create colorful prints and imaginative underwater worlds. Sensory: Touch, feel and explore different textures.

Through hands-on learning activities, children can experiment, ask questions and develop their own creative ideas while enjoying playtime.

4. What's Included in the Real Marine Resin Specimen Kit?

Each themed DIY clay set for kids includes:

8 marine resin specimen stones

4 colors of play dough

1 magnifier

3 creative tools 8 learning cards The combination of real marine specimens, colorful clay and observation tools creates multiple opportunities for exploration, matching, printing and creative storytelling.

5. A Creative Educational Gift for Curious Kids

Looking for educational gifts for kids, unique STEAM toys or creative preschool learning activities?

Our Real Marine Resin Specimen Kit brings together ocean discovery, sensory exploration and imaginative clay play in one complete set.

Whether used for family activities, classroom exploration or independent creative play, it gives children many opportunities to discover something new.

Let them touch, observe, create and explore the wonders of marine life.

Touch. Explore. Create.

Bring the underwater world into everyday play with our DIY clay set and ocean sensory play kit.

Start your little explorer's ocean adventure today!

Nanning Titigood Education Technology Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86-13557314458

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Add: Floor 2, No. 19, Yingkai Road, Economic And Technological Development Zone, Nanning, Guangxi, China

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About us

Our goal is to create a vibrant, magical world of nature for children—one where every resin specimen, every embedded detail, every touch of color reflects our deep care and respect for their pure curiosity. Titigood aspires to be a trustworthy partner on their journey of discovery, guiding them from wondering about nature's secrets to exploring them firsthand, from feeling curious to growing wisely through science.