MENAFN - GetNews)TPA ROBOT, a china leading company specializing in linear motion actuators, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge ball screw factory. As one of the company's four state-of-the-art facilities, this factory is dedicated exclusively to the production of high-quality Ball Screw, a critical component in linear modules.

At TPA ROBOT, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of automation technology. With a focus on innovation and precision engineering, we have established ourselves as the sole Chinese manufacturer capable of independently producing both Ball screws and guides for our linear modules. Our dedication to self-reliance has allowed us to achieve an astonishing level of vertical integration, with up to 95% of our components being produced in-house.

Our ball screw factory boasts top-of-the-line equipment from the renowned German brand, PROFIROLL. Leveraging this advanced machinery, we are able to manufacture C5 grinding ball screws and C7 rolling ball screws. Our production capabilities cover a range of diameter 8mm to 60mm ball screws, with a maximum length of 3 meters. This remarkable precision enables us to deliver exceptional performance and reliability in our linear technology productions.

By controlling the entire production process, from ball screw manufacturing to module assembly, TPA ROBOT ensures the highest standards of quality and consistency. Our vertically integrated approach allows us to optimize every aspect of production, resulting in superior linear modules that meet the diverse needs of our customers across various industries.

"The launch of our ball screw factory is a significant milestone for TPA ROBOT," said Jiajing, the production manager. "As the only Chinese manufacturer with the capability to independently produce ball screws and linear guideways, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of automation technology in China and beyond. This new facility will further enhance our ability to deliver customized, high-performance linear modules to our valued customers."

TPA ROBOT's commitment to technical excellence and self-reliance places the company at the forefront of the linear automation industry. With the establishment of the ball screw factory, TPA ROBOT has a stronger control over the quality of the core components of the linear module, and has greatly improved the product delivery time.

For more information, please stay tuned for our next News-TPA Excellence in Linear Guideways Production factory!

About us

TPA Group was founded in 2016 Headquartered in Jiangsu province We are the one of the most famous manufacturer of linear motion products in China. We now has nearly 500+ people, 400+ machines have 5 factories in Suzhou Shenzhen and Ningbo, with an annual turnover of more than 70 million US dollars.