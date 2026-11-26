MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) World No. 1 Alexander Zverev capped another landmark chapter in his career by becoming the 12th player this century to register at least 70 tour-level victories in a calendar year, reaching the milestone with his straight-sets win over Arthur Fery in Germany's Davis Cup Finals quarter-final against Great Britain in Bologna on Thursday.

The German's achievement places him alongside some of the biggest names in men's tennis, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have all crossed the 70-win mark during their respective dominant seasons. Zverev had previously recorded 69 victories in 2024, but went one step further this year to set a new personal benchmark.

The 2026 campaign has been particularly rewarding for the German, who captured his maiden Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open before ascending to the top of the ATP Rankings earlier this month. He became the 30th player in history to reach the world No. 1 position.

His latest milestone came in a challenging Davis Cup encounter, where Cameron Norrie had put Great Britain ahead by defeating Jan-Lennard Struff. Zverev kept Germany in contention with his victory over Fery, forcing the tie into a deciding doubles contest. However, the German team eventually bowed out after losing the final rubber.

Zverev finished the season with a 70-19 win-loss record, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index, adding another distinction to a year in which he also secured the ATP Year-End No. 1 honour for the first time.

The achievement made him the first German player to finish a season at the summit of the men's rankings. Speaking at the Year-End No. 1 presentation ceremony during the ATP Finals last week, Zverev described the recognition as the defining accomplishment of his career.

“It's a great honour to be holding this trophy, to be part of this celebration. Last year, playing this tournament I thought, 'Maybe I can win a Grand Slam. Maybe I can do well during the year'. But I didn't imagine I could be standing here holding this trophy. To be the Year-End No 1 is the most special thing. It's the biggest achievement of my career,” Zverev was quoted by ATP.

The list of players to have recorded at least 70 tour-level wins in a season since 2000 features several legends of the sport. Marat Safin achieved the feat in 2000 with 73 victories, followed by Lleyton Hewitt, who registered 80 in 2001. Rainer Schuettler managed 71 in 2003, while Andy Roddick crossed the mark in 2003 (72) and 2004 (74).

Federer leads the list with six such seasons, including a career-best 92 wins in 2006. Nadal achieved the milestone five times, with 82 victories in 2008, while Djokovic reached it on five occasions, including 82 wins in 2015. David Ferrer (76 in 2012), Andy Murray (78 in 2016), Jannik Sinner (73 in 2024) and Carlos Alcaraz (71 in 2025) are also part of the distinguished group.

Zverev's 70 victories place him in distinguished company, with his 2026 season standing out not just for its consistency but also for the combination of Grand Slam success, a first ascent to world No. 1 and the year-end ranking distinction