MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striking members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 7619 travelled from Kamloops, B.C., to Vancouver on Thursday, bringing their fight for a fair collective agreement directly to Teck's corporate headquarters, where they were joined in solidarity by hundreds of delegates attending the BC Federation of Labour's (BCFED) convention.

In the early morning hours, the USW's signature“bat light” illuminated the downtown headquarters with a clear message to the mining giant:“Don't be a Grinch, Teck” and“Fair Deal Now.”

“Our members want to get back to work and provide for their families,” said Kyle Wolff, USW Local 7619 president.“Instead, Teck is leaving families facing uncertainty heading into the holidays. It's time for the company to get back to the bargaining table and negotiate a fair deal now.”

With Christmas just weeks away, more than 1,200 workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper operation have been on strike for over a month.

At noon, hundreds of union members gathered at Canada Place for a solidarity rally before marching through downtown Vancouver, taking their anger and frustration directly to Teck's headquarters.

“Today, Teck saw and heard the strength of B.C.'s labour movement,” said Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director.“These workers are not standing alone. From the picket lines in the Interior to the streets of Vancouver, we will continue to turn up the pressure until these workers get the fair deal they deserve.”

The strike, which began on Oct. 24, focuses on workplace health and safety, contracting out, staffing shortages, recruitment and retention, fair wages, benefits and pensions.

Thursday's actions build on growing solidarity from across the labour movement, including the BCFED's Nov. 6 declaration of a hot edict on mineral products and by-products from Highland Valley Copper.

Teck's workers are the reason for its success. It's time for the company to have a change of heart, stop being the Grinch and deliver a fair deal.

About the United Steelworkers

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of its strong track record in creating safer, more respectful workplaces and negotiating better wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Kyle Wolff, USW Local 7619 President, 250-851-1278, ...

Scott Lunny, USW Western Canada Director, 604-329-5308, ...

Brett Barden, USW Communications, 604-445-6956, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at