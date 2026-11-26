The Business Research Company

Medical Injection Molded Plastics Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Medical Injection Molded Plastics Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The medical injection molded plastics sector has experienced notable expansion recently, driven by evolving healthcare needs and technological advancements. This market is witnessing solid growth fueled by increasing demand for advanced medical devices and innovations in manufacturing processes. Below, we explore the market's current size, key growth factors, product and application segments, emerging trends, regional developments, and major players shaping its future.

Medical Injection Molded Plastics Market Size and Growth Expectations

The market for medical injection molded plastics has demonstrated strong growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $27.94 billion in 2025 to $29.96 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Historical growth has been driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, greater use of disposable medical products, stricter quality standards for medical devices, and increased production of diagnostic equipment. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to reach $38.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Drivers for this continued growth include rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, expansion of home healthcare and point-of-care solutions, growing demand for personalized drug delivery systems, and greater adoption of wearable and portable medical devices. Innovations such as micro injection molding for tiny medical parts, multi-component and overmolding techniques, sterilization-resistant polymers, and precision-focused manufacturing are also shaping the future landscape.

Download a free sample of the medical injection molded plastics market report:



Minimally Invasive Surgery as a Critical Growth Factor

One of the main factors accelerating the medical injection molded plastics market is the rise of minimally invasive surgical procedures. These surgeries involve smaller incisions or natural body openings and use advanced imaging systems and specialized tools to minimize tissue damage, leading to faster patient recovery times. Technological progress in surgical methods has made these operations safer and more effective, increasing their adoption. This trend boosts demand for high-performance, lightweight, and precisely engineered plastic components essential for developing innovative surgical instruments and devices.

Supporting Evidence of Demand Growth from Medical Procedures

For instance, in September 2026, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 7% increase in cosmetic surgical procedures in the US for 2025. Notably, neuromodulators and hyaluronic acid fillers, which are minimally invasive treatments, accounted for 80% of these procedures. This data underscores how the shift toward less invasive surgeries is fueling demand for medical injection molded plastics, thereby driving market growth.

View the full medical injection molded plastics market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Nov_PR

Segment Analysis of the Medical Injection Molded Plastics Market

This market is segmented by various categories to provide a detailed understanding of product and application diversity:

1) Product Type: Includes syringes, catheters, surgical instruments, diagnostic device components, drug-delivery devices, medical device housings, laboratory consumables, and other products.

2) Material Type: Comprises polypropylene, polyethylene, polycarbonate, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, and other medical-grade polymers.

3) Manufacturing Process: Covers conventional injection molding, micro injection molding, multi-component injection molding, insert molding, and overmolding techniques.

4) Application: Diagnostic, therapeutic, surgical, drug delivery, laboratory, and patient monitoring uses.

5) End User: Hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare providers.

Further breakdowns include specialized subcategories such as disposable and prefilled syringes, urinary and cardiovascular catheters, various surgical instruments like forceps and clamps, diagnostic components like test cartridges and sensors, drug-delivery device parts including auto injectors and nebulizers, medical device housings for monitors and wearables, laboratory items like pipette tips and specimen containers, and other essential medical accessories.

Innovations and Trends Shaping Market Evolution

Leading companies in this sector are prioritizing the development of sophisticated medical injection molded components and drug-delivery technologies. These advancements focus on enhancing precision, reliability, dose flexibility, and compliance with regulatory standards to meet the rising demand for cutting-edge medical devices and injectable systems. For example, in May 2026, Shaily Engineering Plastics from India introduced the ShailyPen Neo, a spring-driven pen injector combining design, manufacturing, and supply in one platform. This device offers variable and fixed dosing and supports ISO-standard 3 mL cartridges, highlighting innovations in injectable drug delivery.

Emerging Geographical Markets and Regional Outlook

North America held the largest share of the medical injection molded plastics market in 2025, driven by its established healthcare infrastructure and technological adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, spurred by expanding healthcare facilities, increasing investments in medical technology, and rising demand for advanced medical products. The market's comprehensive regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players Influencing Competitive Dynamics

The competitive environment in the medical injection molded plastics market is shaped by major corporations such as Jabil Inc, Flex Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, B Braun Melsungen AG, Sanmina Corporation, ResMed Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Gerresheimer AG, Nordson Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Röchling SE & Co KG, Tekni-Plex Inc, Integer Holdings Corporation, Nolato AB, Tessy Plastics Corp, Freudenberg SE, Mack Group Inc, Rosti Group AB, and Carclo plc. These organizations are instrumental in driving innovation, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and meeting global market demand for advanced medical plastic components.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Medical Injection Molded Plastics Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.