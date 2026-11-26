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Latent Curing Agents Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Latent Curing Agents Market Forecast To Hit $3.26 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The latent curing agents market has been gaining notable traction recently, driven by innovations and increasing applications across various industries. As demand for efficient and high-performance curing solutions rises, this sector is set for substantial growth. Let's explore the market size, key drivers, segment classifications, emerging trends, regional insights, and leading companies shaping its future.

Latent Curing Agents Market Size Showing Robust Growth

The latent curing agents market has experienced significant growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $2.3 billion in 2025 to $2.47 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely linked to the expanding use of epoxy-based coatings and adhesives, the rising preference for one-component formulations, broader application in automotive coatings, growth in electronics manufacturing, and booming construction activities.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue on a strong growth path, reaching $3.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. The forecasted expansion is supported by rising adoption of high-performance adhesives, growing demand for heat-activated curing systems, increased production of electric vehicles, wider use of latent curing agents in advanced composite materials, and a need for formulations with extended shelf life. Key trends shaping this growth include the development of heat-activated latent curing systems, microencapsulated curing agents, advancements in one-component formulations, extended shelf-life products, and curing technologies activated at low temperatures.

Electric Vehicle Expansion as a Growth Catalyst in the Latent Curing Agents Market

The rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is a major factor driving demand in the latent curing agents market. EVs, which run fully or partially on electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries rather than conventional engines, are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns and the push for cleaner transportation alternatives. This shift increases the need for latent curing agents that provide thermally stable, high-performance epoxy solutions essential for bonding, structural strength, thermal management, and protection of battery packs, power electronics, and motors.

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For instance, in the second quarter of 2026, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that combined sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles reached 24% of all new light-duty vehicle sales, up from 22% in the same quarter in 2025. This rising adoption of electric vehicles significantly supports the latent curing agents market's growth.

Broad Market Segmentation Within Latent Curing Agents

This market is categorized across several dimensions to capture its diversity:

1) Product Type: Epoxy-Based, Polyurethane-Based, Other Types

2) Form: Powder, Liquid, Paste, Granules

3) Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) Application: Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Other Applications

5) End User: Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Other End Users

Further detailed subsegments include:

- Epoxy-Based: Dicyandiamide, Imidazole, Modified Amine, Uronium Salt, and Microencapsulated latent curing agents.

- Polyurethane-Based: Blocked Isocyanate, Latent Polyol, Microencapsulated, Heat-Activated, and Moisture-Activated polyurethane curing agents.

- Other Types: Polyester-Based, Acrylic-Based, Silicone-Based, Phenolic-Based, and Anhydride-Based curing agents.

Innovations and Technological Advances Impacting the Latent Curing Agents Market

Key players in this market are increasingly focusing on moisture-activated and controlled-curing technologies to enhance curing speed, surface quality, durability, and processing flexibility in polyurethane and polyaspartic systems. Controlled-curing technology refers to methods that regulate the timing and rate of chemical curing to improve product consistency and performance.

A notable example is Incorez, a UK-based specialty chemical manufacturer, which in May 2026 introduced Aldirez 211-a moisture-activated blocked diamine crosslinker. This product remains stable during storage and when exposed to moisture, it rapidly activates to form strong crosslinks, accelerating cure time and improving film formation and long-term durability in polyurethane applications.

Regional Market Positions and Growth Prospects in Latent Curing Agents

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the latent curing agents market. However, the fastest expansion is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Top Companies Driving Innovation in the Latent Curing Agents Sector

Several industry leaders are setting benchmarks in the latent curing agents market, including BASF SE, Dow Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., LANXESS AG, Huntsman Corporation, ADEKA Corporation, Westlake Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Atul Limited, Alzchem Group AG, SHIKOKU KASEI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Sanho Chemical Co. Ltd. These companies continue to push innovations and expand their portfolios to meet evolving market needs.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Latent Curing Agents Market Forecast To Hit $3.26 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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