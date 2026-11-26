MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research among Australian SHEIN customers reveals how shoppers are taking a considered approach to their purchases, balancing affordability with quality, style and choice.

SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aussie shoppers have long known the value of a dollar, and new research offers a snapshot of how SHEIN customers are finding value for money.

A survey of 1,383 Australian SHEIN app users aged 18 and over found that almost half (46%) are comparing fashion prices more carefully, while 44% are looking more actively for discounts and promotions.

But shoppers are also looking beyond the price tag when deciding what makes a purchase worthwhile. When asked how they shop for fashion, 30% said they look for good quality at an affordable price and 16% compare different options to find the best value. A further 29% said they mainly look for the lowest price.

And from checking customer reviews to weighing up quality, style and choice, the findings show that shoppers know what they want and are prepared to do their homework to find it.

Almost seven in ten respondents (68%) say customer reviews and ratings are very or extremely important when deciding whether to buy fashion online.

Getting more for their money

For SHEIN's Australia customers, affordability remains a major draw, but it's not the only consideration.

While 83% cited affordable prices as a reason for shopping at SHEIN, customers also appreciate its wide product selection (46%) and variety of styles (32%). More than nine in ten respondents (92%) agreed SHEIN offers good value for money, while 82% said it offers good quality for the price.

A SHEIN Australia spokesperson said the findings highlight the importance customers place on making informed choices about where they shop and what they buy.

“Australians know the value of a dollar, but they also know there's more to a good deal than simply finding the lowest price.

“Our Australia customers are thoughtful shoppers, comparing their options carefully and making sure they are getting good value for their money. They want affordability, but they also want quality, choice and styles they love. That's what we work to deliver, and it's encouraging to see that our customers recognise the value that SHEIN offers.

“Australian shoppers have plenty of options, and being able to compare what's available and choose where to spend their money puts them in control. It also means retailers have to keep working to offer the best possible combination of price, quality and choice.

“We're proud to be one of the places Australians choose to shop, and we want to keep giving them good reasons to continue shopping with us.”

About the Research:

The Australia Consumer Sentiments Survey was conducted among SHEIN customers in Australia. A total of 1,383 respondents aged 18 and over completed the substantive survey questions. The research examined shopping frequency, fashion spending, cost-of- living impacts, retailer preferences and perceptions of value. Full data tables, state-level and age-level breakdowns are available on request.

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