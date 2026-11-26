MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Tsahkna announced this in a post on his social media account on X.

He said that the official opening ceremony of the Estonian Embassy in Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place today.

“This is an important milestone in the development of relations between our two countries. I look forward to meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and my counterpart, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, to discuss deepening our cooperation across various fields, as well as strengthening regional and European security,” Tsahkna noted.