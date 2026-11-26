Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, Indonesia construction market size USD 329.4 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 348.5 billion in 2027, reaching USD 466.9 billion by 2032 at a 6.02% CAGR during 2027–2032. Public infrastructure programs, subsidized housing finance, and industrial investments are supporting construction activity across the country. Residential developers benefit from mortgage-backed housing demand, while industrial projects are creating additional opportunities for civil and installation contractors. Rising construction-material costs linked to rupiah depreciation remain a challenge, but continued government project spending is helping sustain market growth.

Indonesia Construction Market Growth Drivers

Housing Finance Supports Residential Construction

Indonesia's housing ownership gap continues to create strong opportunities for residential developers and contractors. Government-backed mortgage programs are improving access to affordable home financing, helping more households convert their housing needs into actual purchases. This steady financing support encourages developers to expand residential projects, while contractors benefit from sustained demand for new homes and related construction activities.

Government Infrastructure Projects Support Construction Demand

Large-scale infrastructure programs, including Nusantara and toll-road development, continue to create opportunities for construction companies in Indonesia. Multiple project packages support demand for institutional buildings, civil works, and related infrastructure services. Continued government investment in these projects can provide contractors with a steady pipeline of work and support long-term construction activity.

Mining Downstream Investments Drive Industrial Construction

Growing investments in nickel processing and electric vehicle-related materials are creating new opportunities for Indonesia's construction sector. These projects require extensive civil works, processing facilities, equipment installation, and supporting infrastructure. The expansion of downstream mining activities is therefore strengthening demand for specialized contractors across industrial construction projects.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says:“Mordor Intelligence combines current market developments with a consistent research approach to provide a clear view of Indonesia's construction market trends, growth drivers, and industry developments. This structured perspective helps decision-makers assess the market based on relevant and up-to-date construction industry insights.”

Key Segments Covered in the Indonesia Construction Market Report

By Sector

Residential

Apartments/Condominiums

Villas/Landed Houses

Commercial

Office

Retail

Industrial and Logistics



Others

Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Others)

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

By Construction Method

Conventional On-Site

Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc.)

By Investment Source

Public

Private

By Geography

Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan



Sulawesi Others



Overview – Indonesia Construction Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 329.4 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 348.5 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 466.9 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.02 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Indonesia Construction Market Analysis by Region



Sulawesi is expected to be the fastest-growing geography in Indonesia's construction market, supported by strong industrial and infrastructure development. Nickel-processing projects are creating demand for civil works, processing facilities, and supporting infrastructure, while public projects such as stadiums and access roads are adding further construction opportunities across the region.

Java remains the largest geography in Indonesia's construction market, supported by extensive urban development and transportation projects. Major metropolitan infrastructure programs, including MRT expansion, are creating sustained opportunities for civil contractors across multiple construction phases. Continued investment in public transport and urban connectivity is expected to reinforce Java's position as a key construction hub.

Construction activity across Indonesia's other regions is supported by a mix of toll roads, bridges, and transport infrastructure projects. Sumatra is benefiting from road connectivity improvements, while Kalimantan has ongoing bridge development to strengthen interdistrict links. North Maluku has expanded local crossing infrastructure, and Bali continues to seek improvements to transport networks serving busy tourism corridors.

Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Construction Sector

PT Hutama Karya (Persero)

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) Tbk

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Nindya Karya (Persero)

PT Brantas Abipraya (Persero)

PT Jaya Konstruksi Manggala Pratama Tbk

PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk

PT Acset Indonusa Tbk

PT PP Presisi Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk



PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk

PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk PT Indonesia Pondasi Raya Tbk (Indopora)

PT Rekayasa Industri

PT JGC Indonesia

PT China Harbour Indonesia

PT Ciputra Development Tbk

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