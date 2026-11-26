Construction Industry In Indonesia: USD 466.9 Billion Forecast By 2032 As Commercial Construction Records 6.68% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 329.4 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 348.5 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 466.9 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 6.02 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Indonesia Construction Market Analysis by Region
Sulawesi is expected to be the fastest-growing geography in Indonesia's construction market, supported by strong industrial and infrastructure development. Nickel-processing projects are creating demand for civil works, processing facilities, and supporting infrastructure, while public projects such as stadiums and access roads are adding further construction opportunities across the region.
Java remains the largest geography in Indonesia's construction market, supported by extensive urban development and transportation projects. Major metropolitan infrastructure programs, including MRT expansion, are creating sustained opportunities for civil contractors across multiple construction phases. Continued investment in public transport and urban connectivity is expected to reinforce Java's position as a key construction hub.
Construction activity across Indonesia's other regions is supported by a mix of toll roads, bridges, and transport infrastructure projects. Sumatra is benefiting from road connectivity improvements, while Kalimantan has ongoing bridge development to strengthen interdistrict links. North Maluku has expanded local crossing infrastructure, and Bali continues to seek improvements to transport networks serving busy tourism corridors.
Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Construction Sector
- PT Hutama Karya (Persero)
- PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Pembangunan Perumahan (Persero) Tbk
- PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk
- PT Nindya Karya (Persero)
- PT Brantas Abipraya (Persero)
- PT Jaya Konstruksi Manggala Pratama Tbk
- PT Total Bangun Persada Tbk
- PT Acset Indonusa Tbk
- PT PP Presisi Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk
- PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk
- PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk PT Indonesia Pondasi Raya Tbk (Indopora)
- PT Rekayasa Industri
- PT JGC Indonesia
- PT China Harbour Indonesia
- PT Ciputra Development Tbk
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