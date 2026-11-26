MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tec-Do, a leading global AI marketing technology company, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud on November 26. Under the agreement, the companies will deepen collaboration on large AI models for marketing, computing resources and cloud infrastructure, Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), and the Tencent WorkBuddy AI agent ecosystem. The partnership will integrate AI and cloud technologies into the workflows brands use to expand internationally, helping more businesses develop growth strategies they can scale and replicate across markets.

Shuhao Li, founder and CEO of Tec-Do, and Dowson Tong, senior executive vice president of Tencent and CEO of the Cloud and Smart Industries Group (CSIG), witnessed the signing. Tracy Chen, vice president of AI technology at Tec-Do, and Karl Xu, vice president of Tencent Cloud, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Other Tec-Do attendees included Maeve Zhang, vice president of branding and public relations, Junwei Ding, head of Tec-Chi model development, and Shenglong Xiao, director of technical operations. Tencent Cloud attendees also included Liang Chen, general manager of Pan-Internet Industry Solutions, and Jianan Zhao, deputy director of business development for internet companies expanding overseas.









Shuhao Li (second from left), founder and CEO of Tec-Do, is pictured with Dowson Tong (second from right), senior executive vice president of Tencent and CEO of CSIG, Tracy Chen (far left), vice president of AI at Tec-Do, and Karl Xu (far right), vice president of Tencent Cloud.

Shuhao Li, founder and CEO of Tec-Do, said,“Businesses need Useful AI. It must understand how they operate, identify opportunities proactively, and deliver measurable business results. We've validated this approach in real-world marketing for businesses expanding internationally, using our specialized Tec-Chi models and Navos Pro, our multi-agent marketing platform. Through our expanded strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, we aim to deliver these benefits at scale and help more businesses achieve sustained growth in global markets.”

Dowson Tong, senior executive vice president of Tencent and CEO of CSIG, said,“Technology platforms and industry partners must work together to realize the value of AI across industries. Tec-Do brings industry-leading technical expertise in AI marketing, a wide range of global marketing use cases, and extensive hands-on experience. At Tencent Cloud, we'll draw on our computing resources, cloud infrastructure, and ecosystem to work more closely with Tec-Do, infuse AI into day-to-day business operations, and unlock new avenues for growth worldwide.”

Tec-Do's proprietary Tec-Chi family of specialized multimodal large language models powers a suite of products centered on Navos Pro, its flagship marketing agent. Built around three core attributes-Professional, Proactive, and Profitable-the suite provides end-to-end marketing support for businesses expanding internationally, from market insights and content generation to ad campaign execution and performance optimization.

Tec-Do's business spans more than 200 countries and regions, and the company has helped hundreds of thousands of brands expand internationally. Its network provides access to approximately 7 million media publishers and more than 150 million creators. Tec-Do is a key partner to major global platforms including Google, Meta, TikTok, and OpenAI.

Tec-Chi's capabilities in marketing reasoning and multimodal understanding provide a technical foundation for the partnership. In January 2026, Tec-Chi-Think-1.0-32B achieved the highest overall score on SuperCLUE-Mkt, an advertising and marketing benchmark. In July, Tec-Chi-VL-1.0-27B tied for second overall on SuperCLUE-AdsVU, the Advertising Video Understanding benchmark for cross-border marketing.

Tec-Chi's training and inference workloads already run entirely on Tencent Cloud. The companies have connected the entire workflow, from compute infrastructure and model training and fine-tuning platforms to model routing through Tencent Cloud TokenHub and the integration of agents and Skills in WorkBuddy. In August 2026, Tec-Do's“Tec-Do Advertising & Growth Intelligence” Skill collection became available in the WorkBuddy Skill Marketplace, giving businesses on-demand access to specialized marketing intelligence in their daily operations.

Tencent Cloud, a leading global cloud provider, has focused its 2026 partnerships on pairing AI computing infrastructure with the deployment of industry-specific large AI models and agents. Its five priority areas are embodied AI, autonomous driving, financial services, healthcare, and cross-border business and trade. International expansion is a key focus because it requires businesses to meet regulatory requirements, adapt to local markets, and manage end-to-end operations. The partnership combines Tencent Cloud's AI infrastructure with Tec-Do's AI-powered growth capabilities to address those needs.

The standard for evaluating AI has shifted from improving individual workflows to sustaining business growth in global markets. With Tec-Chi providing the model foundation and WorkBuddy integrating AI into everyday enterprise workflows, the companies will continue advancing AI capabilities that help businesses expand internationally and achieve measurable, profitable growth at scale. Both companies share the view that AI's value ultimately comes down to the business results it delivers.

Media Contact:

Johnny Guan

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