iCustoms' brings AI-powered customs filing to the Netherlands, helping traders and freight forwarders reduce declaration time and costs by up to 50%

- Adnan Zaheer - CEO iCustoms AILONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iCustoms, the AI native customs and trade compliance platform, today announced the launch of iDMS, an AI-powered platform for filing customs declarations through the Netherlands' Customs Douaneaangiften Management Systeem (DMS).The launch builds on iCustoms' established platforms in the UK and Ireland, marking the company's expansion into one of Europe's most important trade gateways.The Netherlands is one of the world's most important customs jurisdictions, processing over a billion declaration lines for shipments each year through major trade gateways such as the Port of Rotterdam and Schiphol Airport. Yet much of this volume still relies on legacy software and manual data entry, costing businesses time, money and certainty.iDMS transforms customs declaration processing with AI, reducing the time it takes to prepare a declaration from around 30 minutes to under 3 minutes, with 99% accuracy.At the core of iDMS are iBoost and iDP, iCustoms' AI agents designed to automate customs declarations.iDP reads commercial invoices, packing lists and other trade documents, extracting the information needed to prepare declarations. iBoost then checks the data, fills in missing details and corrects errors before submission to DMS douaneThis helps businesses catch errors early, reduce rejected declarations, avoid shipment delays and cut the cost of amendments.Dutch Customs has completed its transition to DMS customs software for import and export declarations. Since 16 May 2026, supporting documents are no longer accepted on paper or by email, making digital processing essential for businesses managing Dutch customs declarations.iDMS is built for this digital-first environment, bringing document processing, declaration preparation and data validation together in one platform.By automating repetitive tasks and reducing manual data entry, iDMS helps businesses meet Dutch customs requirements, process declarations faster and manage growing shipment volumes without adding headcount.Commenting on the launch, Adnan Zaheer, CEO of iCustoms, said:“With iDMS, we're changing the way businesses handle customs filing. Our AI agents prepare, verify and correct declarations in minutes, with a level of accuracy that manual processes cannot match.We've already proven this technology in the UK and Ireland, and we're excited to bring the same benefits to the Netherlands. Businesses deserve a faster and simpler way to manage customs, and that's exactly what iDMS delivers.”iDMS is available now. Businesses can book a demo at .About iCustomsiCustoms is an award-winning AI platform for customs and trade compliance, built by customs and trade experts. It helps importers, exporters, freight forwarders, couriers and customs brokers automate declarations, classify goods and manage end-to-end trade compliance from a single platform.iCustoms supports customs filing in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, with further expansion planned across the EU and North America. Learn more at .

Sarah Clark

iCustoms

+44 3335772277

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

iCustoms Brings AI-Driven Customs Filing to the Netherlands, Cutting Declaration Time by Up to 50% News Provided By iCustoms AI November 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.