The Business Research Company

Low Foam Surfactants Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Low Foam Surfactants Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The low foam surfactants industry has shown remarkable progress in recent years, supported by diverse applications across multiple sectors. As industries seek more efficient and specialized cleaning solutions, this market is poised for continued growth. Below, we explore the market's size, driving forces, segment breakdowns, regional trends, and key players shaping its future.

Steady Expansion in Market Size of Low Foam Surfactants

The market for low foam surfactants has experienced significant growth historically, rising to a value of $18.01 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach $19.35 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This upward trend has been driven by the expansion in industrial cleaning activities, increased detergent production, higher demand for agrochemical formulations, growth in food and dairy processing, as well as expanded metal cleaning and metalworking operations.

Download a free sample of the low foam surfactants market report:



Looking ahead, the low foam surfactants market is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, reaching $25.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising demand for effective industrial cleaning products, wider adoption of low-foam solutions in automated cleaning systems, increased use of high-performance surfactants in agrochemical applications, expansion of food and beverage processing industries, and greater utilization of specialty surfactants in oilfield contexts. Emerging trends during this period encompass the development of ultra-low foam formulations, increased use of high-performance foam control surfactants, growing preference for application-specific low foam blends, innovations enhancing hard-water stability, and greater employment of low foam surfactants in high-speed industrial cleaning.

Increasing Demand for Detergents Driving Growth in Low Foam Surfactants

One of the primary factors fueling the market expansion is the rising need for detergents and cleaning agents. These products are essential for removing dirt, grease, stains, and contaminants from surfaces, fabrics, and industrial machinery. Enhanced awareness about hygiene among consumers and industries is boosting demand for effective cleaning solutions, which in turn increases the adoption of low foam surfactants known for their superior cleaning performance, easier rinsability, reduced foam generation, and better efficiency in settings such as automatic dishwashing, laundry, and industrial cleaning.

View the full low foam surfactants market report:



For example, in May 2025, the Italian home care sector reported a moderate value growth of 1.6%, totaling €4.555 billion ($5.25 billion) according to Assocasa Federchimica, Italy's national detergent association. Within this sector, laundry detergents rose by 1.0% in value, while dishwashing and dishwasher detergents grew even faster at 2.7%. Such market dynamics underline how the escalating demand for detergents and cleaning agents contributes directly to the expansion of the low foam surfactants market.

Expanding Textile Industry Supporting Low Foam Surfactants Market Growth

The growth of the textile sector is another key driver behind the increasing demand for low foam surfactants. This industry covers the production and processing of fibers, yarns, fabrics, and finished textile goods used in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial textiles. As fashion trends evolve and consumers seek more varied and customized clothing options, the textile market continues to expand. This growth necessitates efficient wetting, cleaning, dyeing, and finishing operations that minimize foam formation, improve production efficiency, and enhance fabric quality-needs that low foam surfactants help fulfill.

For instance, the UK clothing retail market is forecasted to generate $66.87 billion (£50 billion) in revenue in 2025–26, reflecting a 1.6% increase according to Spring Fair, a UK trade event and marketplace platform. Despite regional differences, this sustained demand for apparel and textile products supports the increasing use of low foam surfactants in textile manufacturing processes.

Breakdown of Key Segments Shaping the Low Foam Surfactants Market

The low foam surfactants market is classified into five primary segments:

1) Product Type: Non-Ionic, Amphoteric, and Cationic surfactants

2) Form: Liquids, Powders, Granules, and Pastes

3) Function: Cleaning, Wetting, Emulsification, Dispersion, and Foam Control

4) Source: Synthetic and Bio-Based

5) End-User Industry: Detergents and Cleaning Agents, Agrochemicals, Food and Dairy Process Cleaners, Metal Cleaning and Metalworking Fluids, Pulp and Paper, Oilfield Chemicals, and other industries

Further subcategories within product types include alcohol ethoxylates, alkyl polyglucosides, fatty acid esters, ethylene oxide propylene oxide copolymers, and amine oxides under non-ionic; betaine, sulfobetaine, amphopropionates, amphoacetates, and imidazoline surfactants under amphoteric; and quaternary ammonium compounds, ester quats, benzalkonium chloride, cationic polymers, and imidazolinium surfactants under cationic.

How Regional Markets Influence Growth in Low Foam Surfactants

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest market share in the low foam surfactants industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market report covers geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global regional trends.

Prominent Companies Driving the Low Foam Surfactants Market Forward

Several leading firms play critical roles in shaping the market landscape, such as BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Sasol Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Syensqo SA, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., ADEKA Corporation, Stepan Company, Croda International Plc, Ashland Inc., Innospec Inc., NOF Corporation, KLK OLEO, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Limited, Pilot Chemical Company, Colonial Chemical Inc., Anshika Polysurf Limited, and Chongqing Acme Tech. Co. Ltd. These companies lead innovation, production, and distribution efforts within the low foam surfactants space, contributing to the market's continued growth.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Low Foam Surfactants Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.