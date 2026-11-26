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Medical Grade Engineering Plastics Market

The Business Research Company's Global Medical Grade Engineering Plastics Market To Expand At 8.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The medical grade engineering plastics sector has been experiencing notable expansion, driven by advancements in healthcare technologies and rising demand for durable, high-performance materials. As medical devices become more sophisticated, the need for specialized plastics that meet stringent medical standards continues to grow, shaping the future trajectory of this industry.

Medical Grade Engineering Plastics Market Size and Growth Outlook

Over recent years, the medical grade engineering plastics market has seen substantial growth. It is projected to increase from $1.54 billion in 2025 to $1.68 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This historical expansion is largely fueled by the rising demand for medical devices, increasing healthcare budgets, broader adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, the growth of medical device manufacturing, and the need for long-lasting medical components. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $2.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. The anticipated rise is supported by the increasing use of advanced surgical instruments, implantable medical parts, diagnostic and laboratory equipment, disposable medical products, and wearable medical devices. Key trends expected to influence the market include the growing adoption of sterilization-resistant plastics, demand for high-strength polymers, the use of lightweight components in medical devices, the need for chemically resistant plastics, and the development of customized plastic components.

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Factors Behind the Expanding Medical Grade Engineering Plastics Market

One major driver boosting the medical grade engineering plastics market is the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. These long-lasting health conditions, which require ongoing medical care, have been increasing due to aging populations worldwide. Older adults are more prone to diseases such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and cancer, which elevates the need for continuous treatment and supportive medical devices. This trend fuels demand for minimally invasive surgical equipment, where medical-grade plastics play a vital role by offering lightweight, durable, biocompatible, and sterilization-resistant properties that improve the safety and efficiency of medical procedures.

To illustrate this, in May 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over 90% of U.S. adults aged 65 and older, more than 75% of those between 35 and 64, and 60% of adults aged 18 to 34 have at least one chronic condition. This widespread occurrence of chronic illnesses is a key factor driving growth in the market for medical-grade engineering plastics.

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Market Segmentation and Key Areas of Performance in Medical Grade Engineering Plastics

This market is divided into various segments based on type, form, manufacturing process, application, and end users. The types include polycarbonate, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyamide, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), and polysulfone. Forms cover pellets or granules, sheets and plates, rods and tubes, films and membranes, customized molded components, and compounded materials. Manufacturing processes range from injection molding, extrusion, compression molding, and blow molding to thermoforming and three-dimensional printing or additive manufacturing. Applications span medical devices and equipment, surgical instruments, implantable parts, diagnostic and laboratory gear, drug delivery systems, disposable medical products, dental uses, healthcare packaging, and wearable devices. End users include hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and healthcare equipment manufacturers. Further subcategories detail grades within each polymer type, such as medical implant-grade or radiation-resistant polycarbonates, reinforced or unfilled PEEK, bio-based or transparent polyamides, and various specialized UHMWPE and polysulfone grades.

Innovations and Trends Shaping the Future of Medical Grade Engineering Plastics

Leading companies in this field are concentrating on creating advanced biocompatible thermoplastics that enhance medical device functionality while adhering to strict regulatory standards. These high-performance polymers offer essential qualities such as chemical resistance, compatibility with sterilization processes, strength, and durability needed for complex healthcare applications. For example, in February 2026, SABIC showcased new medical-grade thermoplastics at MD&M West, including biocompatible SILTEM HU resins and a novel family of polycarbonate copolymers certified under UL746G. The SILTEM HU resins serve as potential replacements for fluoropolymers in select medical tubing, while ULTEM HU polyetherimide resins provide lightweight strength and sterilization compatibility suitable for components in surgical robotics. SABIC also demonstrated how these materials can be applied in drug delivery through an autoinjector prototype, highlighting the growing role of engineering plastics in advanced medical technologies.

Key Regional Markets Driving Growth in Medical Grade Engineering Plastics

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region represented the largest market share for medical grade engineering plastics and is expected to be the fastest-growing area over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth opportunities and regional dynamics.

Prominent Companies Stepping Up in the Medical Grade Engineering Plastics Sector

The medical grade engineering plastics landscape is dominated by several major players, including BASF SE, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Celanese Corporation, Arkema SA, Syensqo SA, Envalior B.V., Trinseo PLC, Avient Corporation, Röchling SE & Co. KG, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, RTP Company Inc., Ensinger GmbH, Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, Victrex plc, and Westlake Plastics Company. These companies are instrumental in advancing innovations and supplying key materials that support the ongoing evolution of the medical device industry.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Medical Grade Engineering Plastics Market To Expand At 8.4% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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