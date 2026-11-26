The Business Research Company

Leak Detection Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Leak Detection Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 6.6% CAGR Through 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The leak detection market has been evolving rapidly, driven by growing industrial needs and technological advancements. As infrastructure ages and environmental regulations tighten, the demand for effective leak detection solutions is gaining significant traction. This overview explores the current market size, key growth drivers, important segments, emerging trends, regional outlook, and leading players shaping the industry's future.

Market Expansion Forecast for the Leak Detection Market

The leak detection market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with its size expected to rise from $4.77 billion in 2025 to $5.1 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to aging pipelines and infrastructure, increasing industrial safety mandates, stricter environmental compliance, expansion in oil and gas infrastructure, and heightened demand for preventive maintenance solutions. Moving ahead, the market is projected to continue growing robustly, reaching $6.59 billion by 2030, with a slightly moderated CAGR of 6.6%. This future growth is anticipated to be fueled by smart industrial infrastructure development, intensified methane and fugitive emission monitoring, rising adoption of wireless leak detection systems, greater investment in pipeline upgrades, and the popularity of predictive maintenance technologies. Notable trends expected to influence this period include fiber optic-based leak detection, real-time continuous monitoring, portable and handheld devices, multi-gas detection systems, and non-invasive technologies.

Download a free sample of the leak detection market report:



Key Factors Driving Growth in the Leak Detection Market

One of the main drivers behind the leak detection market's expansion is the ongoing growth of oil and gas transmission networks. These pipelines transport crude oil, natural gas, and refined products between production sites, processing plants, storage facilities, and end users. The increase in energy demand coupled with substantial investments aimed at enhancing pipeline capacity is fueling this expansion. As these networks grow, the need to continuously monitor them for leaks becomes critical to ensure operational safety, prevent environmental harm, reduce product loss, and meet stringent regulatory standards. For example, according to the Energy Information Administration in February 2026, the US completed natural gas pipeline projects in 2025 that added approximately 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of capacity, with 85%, or 5.3 Bcf/d, dedicated to natural gas delivery. This notable increase in pipeline infrastructure is driving demand for sophisticated leak detection solutions.

Additional Market Drivers Supporting Leak Detection Sector Development

Besides the oil and gas sector, rising environmental concerns and regulatory compliance requirements are pushing industries to adopt advanced leak detection technologies. The growing emphasis on preventive and predictive maintenance strategies is encouraging companies to integrate continuous monitoring systems that can identify leaks before they escalate into costly or hazardous incidents. Moreover, advances in sensor technology and wireless communication are making leak detection systems more efficient and easier to deploy, further stimulating market growth.

View the full leak detection market report:

?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Nov_PR

Leak Detection Market Segmentation and Important Product Categories

This market is divided into several key segments to capture the diverse technologies and applications involved. By product type, the categories include Acoustic Emission, Ultrasonic, Laser-Based, Mass Spectrometry, and Pressure Testing. Leak types are classified into liquid and gas leak detection. Monitoring modes vary between continuous monitoring and periodic/manual inspection. Connectivity options include wired systems and wireless or Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled systems. Application-wise, the market covers pipeline leak detection, tank or storage leak detection, industrial process or equipment leak detection, utility network leak detection, and environmental or fugitive emissions monitoring. Within these broad categories, subsegments provide more detail, such as types of acoustic emission technologies (continuous, burst, multi-channel, wireless, fiber optic), ultrasonic forms (airborne, contact, handheld, fixed, imaging), and various laser- and mass spectrometry-based methods.

Innovations and Trends Transforming the Leak Detection Industry

Leading companies in this sector are prioritizing the development of advanced sensor technologies to improve real-time leak detection capabilities and operational safety. Continuous hydrogen monitoring systems are a prime example, designed to detect even minimal hydrogen leaks to support the reliability of hydrogen-powered infrastructure. For instance, in May 2025, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a Hydrogen Leak Detector (HLD) that employs thermal conductivity detection to identify hydrogen leaks as low as 50 parts per million. This technology not only enhances safety but also improves early leak identification, crucial for industrial equipment, power generators, and hydrogen-powered systems. Such innovations highlight the industry's drive toward more precise, reliable, and user-friendly leak detection solutions.

Additional Market Shaping Trends Enhancing Leak Detection Capabilities

The market is also witnessing an increased focus on portable and handheld leak detection devices, multi-gas detection systems capable of monitoring various substances simultaneously, and non-invasive leak detection technologies that reduce operational disruptions. These advancements are helping companies meet the growing demand for efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible leak detection solutions.

Regional Outlook and Market Leadership in Leak Detection

In 2025, North America led the global leak detection market in terms of size, benefiting from mature infrastructure and stringent safety regulations. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and increasing environmental awareness. The comprehensive market analysis also includes other regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on growth dynamics.

Prominent Companies Leading the Leak Detection Market

Key players dominating this industry include well-established firms such as Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, Emerson Electric Co., Xylem Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Mueller Water Products Inc., Atlas Copco AB, INFICON Holding AG, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, UE Systems Inc., S.D.T. International SA, TTK Leak Detection, and MISTRAS Group Inc. These companies are actively investing in research and development to bring cutting-edge leak detection technologies to the market, ensuring enhanced safety, compliance, and efficiency for their customers.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leak Detection Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 6.6% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, International Organizations



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.