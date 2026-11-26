The User Friendly Show - userfriendly

williamtemple

Annual holiday initiative runs November 26 through December 24, encouraging audiences to support Portland nonprofit serving individuals and families in need.

- William SikkensMILWAUKEE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- User Friendly 2.0, the technology and pop culture program produced by User Friendly Productions, LLC, is proud to announce its 2026 Season of Giving, supporting William Temple House for the second consecutive year.The annual holiday initiative begins November 26 and continues through December 24, 2026. Throughout the campaign, User Friendly 2.0 will encourage listeners, viewers, and community members to learn about William Temple House and discover ways to support its mission.Based in Portland, Oregon, William Temple House has served the community since 1965, providing essential services to individuals and families facing financial hardship and other challenges. Its programs include affordable mental health counseling, food assistance, and access to clothing and household necessities."Technology has an incredible ability to connect people, but what matters most is what we do with those connections," said William Sikkens, President of User Friendly Productions, LLC and host of User Friendly 2.0. "We're proud to support William Temple House for a second year. Their work reminds us that making a difference doesn't always require something extraordinary. Sometimes it begins with neighbors helping neighbors."A Second Year of Community SupportThe 2026 Season of Giving continues User Friendly 2.0's commitment to highlighting organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities.Returning to William Temple House for a second consecutive year reflects the program's appreciation for the organization's work providing accessible services and resources to people throughout the Portland metropolitan area.As the holiday season approaches, many individuals and families face increased financial pressures. Organizations such as William Temple House provide vital support through programs designed to address immediate needs while helping individuals build greater stability.How to Participate in the 2026 Season of GivingFrom November 26 through December 24, User Friendly 2.0 will feature information about William Temple House and encourage its audience to participate in the Season of Giving.Visitors to / will find information about the campaign, William Temple House, and ways they can contribute to the organization's mission.Supporters can also learn more about William Temple House's programs, volunteer opportunities, and charitable giving options by visiting ."One of the things we've learned through producing User Friendly is that our audience cares about more than technology," Sikkens added. "They care about people, their communities, and finding ways to make things better. The Season of Giving is an opportunity to bring those interests together."About User Friendly 2.0User Friendly 2.0 is a technology and pop culture program produced by User Friendly Productions, LLC. Featuring discussions about emerging technology, consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, and the impact of technology on everyday life, the program brings informative and engaging conversations to audiences through digital media.With the tagline "Technology worth talking about. Now worth watching," User Friendly 2.0 combines technology reporting, commentary, interviews, and entertainment with a commitment to community involvement.For more information, visit /.About William Temple HouseFounded in 1965, William Temple House is a Portland, Oregon-based nonprofit organization providing food assistance, affordable mental health counseling, and other essential services to individuals and families in need.Through accessible services and community partnerships, the organization works to strengthen the community and support the well-being of the people it serves.For more information, visit .Media ContactWilliam SikkensPresident, User Friendly Productions, LLCUser Friendly 2.0Website: /Email:...

William Sikkens

User Friendly Productions, LLC

+1 503-523-0888

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

User Friendly 2.0 Announces 2026 Season of Giving Supporting William Temple House for Second Consecutive Year News Provided By User Friendly Media Group, Inc November 27, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.