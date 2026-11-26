Bestselling Author/Radio Host Alan R Warren

The Killing Game: True Story of Rodney Alcala 2nd. Edition

Alan R. Warren examines a new lead in the 1977 murder and traces the parole and bail decisions that repeatedly returned Rodney Alcala to the community

- Quote author Alan R. Warren, author of The Killing Game

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alan R. Warren Revisits the Pamela Lambson Cold Case in Expanded Edition of *The Killing Game *

*Available now from WildBlue Press, the revised true-crime book examines a new lead in Lambson's 1977 murder and traces the decisions that repeatedly allowed Rodney Alcala to go free.*

In 2011, Marin County investigators publicly said they believed Rodney Alcala had killed 19-year-old Pamela Lambson. Alcala was never charged in her case. In 2025, reporting brought renewed attention to the murder after a former prisoner said another convicted killer, Joseph Naso, had admitted killing Lambson. The reported admission has yet to establish who killed her. In the expanded second edition of *The Killing Game: The True Story of Rodney Alcala*, bestselling true-crime author Alan R. Warren revisits what led investigators to suspect Alcala and why the case deserves another look.

Published November 20, 2026, by WildBlue Press, the revised edition follows Alcala's case through his death in California custody in 2021. A California jury convicted him of five murders, and he pleaded guilty to two more in New York. He died before he could stand trial in Wyoming for the murder of Christine Thornton. Her family recognized her in one of Alcala's photographs and provided DNA that helped identify her remains decades after she disappeared.

The new edition gives more space to survivors Tali Shapiro and Monique Hoyt and examines the parole and bail decisions that repeatedly returned Alcala to the community. A new chronology and case guide distinguish the seven murders established in court from the cases investigators suspected might be connected to him. Warren also examines what detectives learned from the photographs recovered from Alcala's Seattle-area storage locker and what questions the images still leave open.

**About Alan R. Warren**

Alan R. Warren is a Canadian bestselling true-crime author and host of *House of Mystery *, a radio show and podcast where he interviews authors, investigators and others whose work explores crime and its consequences.

*The Killing Game: The True Story of Rodney Alcala* is available now. [View the book and purchase options at WildBlue Press]( ).

**Media contact for interviews and review copies**

Mickey Mickkelson

Creative Edge Publicity

403-464-6925

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Alan R Warren

House of Mystery

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New Edition of The Killing Game Revisits the Pamela Lambson Cold Case News Provided By House of Mystery November 27, 2026, 00:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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