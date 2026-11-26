MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OTTAWA, CANADA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bare Knuckle Ice Wars, the explosive new sports league that's introducing sanctioned hockey fighting, has announced Ottawa, Ontario native Jeff Hunt has join the organization as Chief Executive Officer and Partner.“With my background successfully leading numerous sports franchises, I'm confident that we can bring Bare Knuckle Ice Wars to the forefront in combat sports,” said Jeff Hunt.“I'm excited to get started, we have big plans in 2027, commencing with our partnership with the Johnstown, Pennsylvania Tomahawks and the 1st Summit Arena on January 30 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the legendary Slapshot movie.”“Over the last few years, Bare Knuckle Ice Wars has produced very well received events in Canada, Miami and Detroit. The atmosphere at those events and the huge crowds of passionate fans validates that our organization can grow this sports league into a premier destination for hockey and combat sports fans.”Additional plans include up to ten Bare Knuckle Ice Wars events in North America in the coming year.Jeff Hunt headed the Ottawa 67's in the Ontario Hockey League starting in 1998 to tremendous success with sold-out crowds at the Ottawa Civic Center (10,500 attendance) and competing in the Memorial Cup in 2001 and 2005. The success of the team truly captured the interest of fans and media in Ontario.In 2012, Hunt purchased the Canadian Football League Ottawa Rough Riders, changing their name to the Ottawa RedBlacks and serving as the team's President through 2018. Under his groundbreaking leadership the team competed in three Grey Cup championship games, winning the league title in 2016.Starting in 2020, Hunt served as the President of the Atletico Ottawa soccer team of the Canadian Premier League helping guide the club to a 2022 regular season title and the organization's first ever playoff championship in 2025.Media ContactBernie BahrmaselDouble B SportsPhone: + 1 773 592-2986Email:...Twitter: @BernieBahrmaselAbout Bare Knuckle Ice WarsBare Knuckle Ice Wars is the first promotion to hold legal, sanctioned and regulated hockey fights. Bare Knuckle Ice Wars is a brand-new combat sport consisting of elite hockey enforcers squaring off in“The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. It's hockey fights, without the hockey. For more information, visit and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Bernie Bahrmasel

Double B Sports

+1 7735922986

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CANADIAN SPORTS INDUSTRY LEADER JEFF HUNT JOINS BARE KNUCKLE ICE WARS AS CEO AND PARTNER News Provided By Double B Sports November 27, 2026, 00:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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