Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticised the Centre's decision to convene Parliament at such short notice, calling it a deviation from established legislative norms. Speaking to ANI, Mir explained that at least 2-3 weeks' notice is given by the President of the Speaker after Parliament is called, further adding that this process of reconvening Parliament goes against the usual functioning. "This is a deviation from the tradition. Parliamentary procedure. This is against the Parliamentary way of functioning. Normally, once the Speaker or the President of India invites Parliament, it gives at least 2-3 weeks' notice. This is a new way of calling Parliament - just three days before. Let us see, let our party take note of it," he said.

He further said that the Centre previously asserted that the Women's Reservation Bill would be implemented after conducting a Census; however, now the government aims to implement it without the Census being conducted. "The Women's Reservation Bill is already on the agenda of Congress, and the party had supported it with an open heart 5 years ago. At that time, Congress had said - Pass the Bill and implement it. At that time, they had said that they would do the census and delimitation, and then they would implement it. Today, they themselves are speaking of implementing it without Census...Why did they not do this 4 years ago?" he asked.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh defended the government's legislative agenda and accused the Opposition of previously stalling women's empowerment. Vallabh reiterated the ruling party's commitment to passing the delimitation bill to operationalise the 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. "It is our firm resolve to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies. When opposition parties obstructed the Women's Reservation Bill 100 days ago, the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation that very evening, pledged that we would indeed ensure 33 per cent reservation for the women of this country in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies," he said.

Framing the legislation as a cornerstone of democratic and economic reform, Vallabh added, "This initiative is our commitment aimed at strengthening our democracy, ensuring the rightful participation of the nation's female population, bolstering women's involvement in the country's progress, and integrating women more robustly into the national economy, and we are determined to see it through to fruition." The remarks came as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session. (ANI)