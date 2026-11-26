Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if the Constitution and democracy survive, only then can all of us survive. We must be prepared for any sacrifice to protect the country's Constitution, democracy and sovereignty. He noted on Thursday that just like the first freedom struggle fought for the country's independence, today there is a need to wage a second freedom struggle to protect the Constitution.

While speaking after participating in the Constitution Day celebration programme organised by the State Government at Maharaja College Ground in Mysuru, the former CM explained the ideals of the Constitution, the warning words of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the steps taken by the State Government to remove social and economic inequality, and the need to protect the Constitution. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. This memorable day is being celebrated across the country as Constitution Day. It is a matter of concern that even after 77 years of adoption of the Constitution, its ideals have not yet been fully realised, he said.

At the time of adoption of the Constitution, Hindutva leaders, including Savarkar, had criticised the Constitution. It was criticised that the Constitution given by Ambedkar has no Indianness in it. But today BJP leaders are talking about protecting the Constitution and fulfilling its ideals. Where is the moral right for those who came from the background of an ideology that opposed the Constitution to talk about protecting the Constitution, he questioned. A BJP leader who was an MP from Karnataka and also served as a Union Minister had said that they had come to power to change the Constitution. The Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar advocates the values of secularism and equality. But BJP has an ideology opposed to these values, he criticised.

On November 25, 1949, the day before the adoption of the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar had given an important warning in the Constituent Assembly. He recalled that Ambedkar had expressed apprehension that with the Constitution coming into force on January 26, 1950, India would enter a life full of contradictions. Though political equality would be obtained, social and economic inequality would continue. In political democracy, we have accepted the principle of one person, one vote, one vote, one value. But in social and economic life, every person has not have equal value. Ambedkar had warned that if this contradiction is not removed soon, the people suffering from inequality will destroy the system of political democracy built by the Constituent Assembly with great effort. All political parties that come to power should always keep these words in mind, he said.

Ambedkar's words that however great the Constitution may be, if those who implement it do not have commitment, its ideals will not be realised, are still relevant today. He said that without social and economic freedom, mere political freedom cannot bring expected change in the country. From 2013 to 2018 and from 2023 onwards, the government under his leadership has made honest efforts to remove inequality in society. With this objective, several Bhagya schemes and five Guarantee schemes have been implemented. These are not just welfare programmes, but important steps taken towards providing social justice and building a society of equality. There is a need to formulate more programmes in this same direction, he said.

Without removing social and economic inequality, it is not possible to eradicate the caste system. Everyone should get socially and economically equal opportunities. Otherwise, the country's independence and the formation of the Constitution will not be meaningful, he opined. Without eradication of caste system and inequality, the dream of an egalitarian India seen by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar cannot come true. The responsibility of fulfilling the aspirations of these great persons lies on all of us, he said. The recent implementation of internal reservation is another important step towards social justice. In the wake of internal reservation, some differences of opinion have arisen between communities. In such a situation, work should be done to take everyone into confidence and unite them.

Expressing concern that the Constitution itself is in danger, he said all communities must stand united for its protection. He alleged that instead of changing or repealing the Constitution at once, the BJP is trying to weaken it step by step. Referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's move to review the Constitution when he was Prime Minister, he recalled that there was widespread opposition then. Attempts are being made to exert pressure on the judiciary also through central investigating agencies like CBI, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate. People should be wary of efforts contrary to the ideals of the Constitution that everyone should get justice, equality and social justice. They should be alert for the protection of their constitutional rights, he called.

Criticising that BJP is doing the work of sowing seeds of hatred in society and dividing people, Siddaramaiah said, as an alternative to this, work should be done to nurture love, humanity and brotherhood. Society and India should be united. Through that, respect should be paid to the aspirations of the great persons who brought freedom to the country and drafted the Constitution. Congress can handle this responsibility efficiently, he said. By saving the Constitution, democracy should be saved. By saving democracy, the dream of building a society of equality should be realised. For this, we must be ready for any sacrifice and fight, he reiterated. Expressing happiness that thousands of people participated in the Constitution Day celebration organised at the divisional level, he hoped that such programmes should be held in all divisions of the state. Finally, he congratulated Minister Muniyappa and all ministers, MLAs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the division and organisers who worked for the success of the Constitution Day celebration programme. (ANI)