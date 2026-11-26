MENAFN - GetNews) The performance media leader who brought NBCUniversal's Peacock to market will run Darkroom's paid media practice as AI changes how platforms buy and measure ads.

NEW YORK, November 26, 2026 – Darkroom, the AI-native growth marketing agency, has named Ryan Smith VP, Paid Media. Smith, who led the team that brought NBCUniversal's Peacock to market as its performance agency of record, will scale Darkroom's global paid media strategy as AI takes over more of how platforms buy and measure ads.

A practitioner who built the teams behind the campaigns

Smith started his career hands-on in the platforms, running large campaigns across paid search, paid social, display, retail media, influencer, and earned and owned media. His clients spanned direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce, B2B, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.

From 2019 to 2025, he led the team that made Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, the brand's performance agency of record. He then built and scaled cross-channel strategy teams for enterprise clients at Go Fish Digital, where he served as an executive vice president in Los Angeles. That team's scope covered advanced measurement frameworks, forecasting, audience architecture, and strategic planning.

His mandate at Darkroom

Smith joined Darkroom on September 2 and holds the agency's most senior paid media role. He leads the department's media directors, strategists, and paid social and paid search managers across Darkroom's teams, working alongside SVP of Strategy J. William Margaritis.

His priorities:



Set the media strategy: own planning across Meta, Google, TikTok, AppLovin, Snap, Pinterest, and others for consumer brands selling across DTC, Amazon, and retail.

Prove what works: pair media mix modeling, multi-touch attribution, and in-platform data so clients see the incremental return on every channel.

Connect media and creative: tie budget decisions to performance creative testing, now that ad platforms choose audiences largely from the creative they are fed. Make performance visible: one unified reporting dashboard that shows performance, health, and growth across every client account.

The appointment follows Darkroom's recent senior hires.

Why paid media strategy matters now

Dentsu forecasts global ad spend will reach $1.06 trillion in 2026, up 5.0%, with digital taking 69% of the total (source ). As platforms automate targeting and bidding, the edge for brands has moved to the inputs: creative, measurement, and how budget flows between channels. That work needs a senior operator, and it is the work Smith was hired to lead.

"Paid media is where most consumer brands spend the biggest share of their growth budget, and it's where waste hides best," said Lucas DiPietrantonio, Co-Founder and CEO of Darkroom. "Ryan Smith brought Peacock to market and built the teams behind it. As VP of Paid Media at Darkroom, he'll pair that experience with Shadow, our AI commerce layer, so every dollar our clients spend ties back to profit they can see."

"The platforms have automated the buying. They haven't automated the judgment," said Smith. "Which creative to feed the algorithm, how far to trust its reporting, and when a cheaper conversion is really a more expensive customer: that is where an agency earns its seat now. It's the paid media team I'm building at Darkroom."

About Darkroom

Darkroom is a technology-driven commerce acceleration agency and growth marketing agency for marketplaces, social shopping platforms, and direct-to-consumer brands. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York, Darkroom combines elite marketing and creative talent with a unified AI workspace that integrates modern AI models with client data. The result is an AI-native approach to omnichannel execution, combining paid media, Amazon marketplace management, TikTok Shop, retention marketing, and performance creative, designed to reduce friction and help teams move faster across the channels that matter most for consumer businesses. Darkroom has generated over $5 billion in attributable revenue for its client portfolio, including work with brands like Airbnb, Amazon, and Everlane.