MENAFN - GetNews) International perspectives, regional partnerships and youth innovation come together in Macau to advance inclusive and responsible AI education.

Macau SAR, China - Nov. 26, 2026 - Artificial intelligence is changing how people learn, how knowledge is assessed and which skills societies need. Education has a dual role in this transition: using AI to improve learning, while equipping people with the knowledge and judgement to shape its development responsibly.



Addressing a Dual Challenge: More than 400 leaders, educators, researchers, and youth innovators from around the world convened at MGM MACAU to advance both AI for Learning and Learning for AI.

Global Majority at the Core: Selected from 340 submissions across 74 countries and regions, nearly three-quarters from the Global South,16 thematic sessions co-designed equitable, multilateral frameworks for AI governance and pedagogy.

Regional & Youth Empowerment: 314 youth competition applications from 128 countries and regions, 15 finalist teams, and 12 hands-on workshops connected Macau and Greater Bay Area educators and students directly with global frontier practices. Continued Knowledge Sharing: Conference insights and policy recommendations will be codified in the UNU-Springer Book Series, translating two days of dialogue into lasting global public goods.

These connected challenges framed the UNU Macau AI Conference 2026, the 3rd edition of UNU-IIST's annual AI conference, held on 25-26 November at MGM MACAU under the theme "AI x Education: AI for Learning, Learning for AI". The conference brought together more than 400 policymakers, education leaders, researchers, technologists and young innovators to explore how AI and education can advance together without compromising human agency, equity or trust. Participants came from more than 200 organisations, including universities, schools, governments, industry and UN entities, and included more than 120 students.

Organised by the United Nations University International Institute for Software Technology (UNU-IIST) in partnership with MGM, and supported by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of the Macao SAR Government and the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF), the programme combined a high-level plenary, 16 thematic sessions, 12 practical workshops, the final of a global youth innovation competition and the 1st Asia-Europe Education Next Fellowship (ASEFNextEd1) Conference as a special event.

"Every major technology in history has eventually become a question of education. Artificial intelligence asks something harder. It asks us to teach people to think, to judge and to decide in a world where machines can also produce answers. The future of AI will be decided by people, and people are shaped by education," said Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Rector of the United Nations University, at the opening ceremony.

"What struck me most is not only how rapidly AI is changing education, but also how differently people are experiencing these changes. There is so much we can learn from one another. Faced with these challenges and opportunities, we need change agents like you, and a regular platform like this conference," said Dr. Jingbo Huang, Director of UNU-IIST.

Inside the Conference: Rethinking Governance, Pedagogy, and Global Majority Leadership

Interest in the conference agenda reflected wide international engagement, with the open call for sessions receiving 340 submissions from 74 countries and regions, nearly three-quarters of which came from the Global South. Recognising that education systems operate with different levels of infrastructure, data availability and institutional capacity, the 16 selected thematic sessions placed Global South experiences at the centre of the agenda as a primary source of knowledge.

Across the plenary and parallel tracks, panellists examined the structural questions reshaping modern education:



Credentialing and Employability: Validating authentic learning and human competence in AI-mediated environments as workforce demands shift.

Governance and Accountability: Establishing legal frameworks, higher-education governance, information integrity, and clear lines of responsibility when automated systems influence educational outcomes. Equity and Co-Design: Advancing inclusion in K-12 and low-resource education systems, safeguarding cultural and natural heritage, and co-designing multilateral AI education standards with-rather than for-the Global Majority.

Anchoring Global Dialogue in Local and Greater Bay Area Value

While global in scope, the conference was also anchored in local and regional collaboration. Support from the Macao SAR Government and DSEDJ aligned international policy debates with Macau's long-term talent-development and educational priorities. Building on this partnership, UNU-IIST and DSEDJ have jointly delivered AI education training for Macao's primary and secondary school teachers, strengthening their capacity to bring AI into the classroom responsibly. MGM's partnership provided a high-level platform uniting the UN system, government ministries, universities, industry and civil society, while ASEF's parallel ASEFNextEd convening brought education leaders and teacher educators from across Asia and Europe to Macau during the same week.

"The SAR Government actively aligns with national strategies, advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent, while progressively expanding AI education across all levels. Leveraging the advantages of 'One Country, Two Systems', Macao is advancing the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town and deepening cooperation with the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin. At the same time, Macao will continue to serve as 'One Centre, One Platform, One Base', supporting international academic and technological cooperation and working with partners to advance equitable, inclusive, responsible and sustainable AI," said Iun Pui Iun, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau.

Kenneth Feng, CEO and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, "AI is evolving rapidly, but people remain at the heart of technological progress. At MGM, we believe embracing new technologies must go hand in hand with nurturing talent and fostering an innovative mindset. This belief underpins our continued efforts to bring technology and humanity together, explore innovative applications in tourism, and advance youth development and lifelong learning. Through this conference, we are delighted to deepen our collaboration with UNU-IIST, bringing leading ideas in technology and education to Macau and creating more opportunities for young people in Macau and across the Greater Bay Area to engage in global exchanges."

"The future of AI in education is not simply about what technology can do, but about how we empower people to shape its use. Through ASEFNextEd, we are bringing together education leaders from Asia and Europe to rethink how future teachers are prepared, strengthen human agency and professional judgement, and translate collective knowledge into meaningful policy and practice. Our collaboration with UNU-IIST reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that educational innovation remains inclusive, responsible and fundamentally human-centred," said Reka Tozsa, Director, Education Department, ASEF.

For approximately 150 participants from Macau and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the conference offered direct engagement with international research, policy perspectives and practical approaches to AI education, while providing a setting for local educators, students and professionals to contribute their own experience to the wider discussion. These exchanges connected global expertise with regional needs, supporting Macau's role as a platform for cooperation across regions and education systems.

Youth Innovation: Global Reach Meets Local Talent

Bridging generational perspectives, young innovators stood at the centre of the agenda. Day Two featured the final round of the AI for SDGs - Global Youth AI Future Innovation Competition 2026, an initiative launched by the UNU Global AI Network, co-organized by Venture Cup China, with local support from Macao Computer Society. Selected from 314 applications from 128 countries and regions, 12 international finalist teams from 10 countries and regions pitched solutions across three tracks: AI for Education, AI for Social Innovation, and AI for Less Developed Countries. They were joined by three Gold Award-winning teams from the Macao Secondary School Division.

The dedicated Macao Secondary School Division reflects UNU-IIST's commitment to supporting the development of Macao's young people, giving local students a pathway onto an international stage. Macau youth teams competed side-by-side with international finalists, evaluated not only on technical sophistication but on their capacity to address real-world community needs and generate measurable public value.

From Policy to Practice: Hands-On Training and Workshops

To translate high-level concepts into day-to-day capability, the AI x Education Workshops and Training programme engaged around 200 attendances of educators, students, policymakers and practitioners across 12 interactive sessions organised under three tracks: Education and Learning Innovation, Technology, Society and Policy, and Simulation and Applied Learning for Youth.

Participants worked through practical modules covering critical and computational thinking in the age of AI, responsible K-12 learning design, institutional readiness for AI integration, and the deployment of agentic AI from technical foundations to real-world applications. Additional sessions explored AI-powered Model UN Simulations through Remodel UN and the evolving landscape of global AI governance.

Continuing the Work: Proceedings in the UNU-Springer Book Series

Together, the thematic sessions, workshops and youth competition created a single pathway: understand the policy challenge, test practical approaches, and give emerging innovators a platform to act.

To carry these exchanges forward after the event, selected papers and discussions from the conference will be published as proceedings in the UNU-Springer Book Series. Linking international convening with scholarly publication and practical capacity building remains central to how the institute supports long-term value for Macau, the region and the wider United Nations system.

As AI continues to reshape education, educational practice and policy will play a central role in shaping the future of AI. Over two days in Macau, discussions in the sessions, practice in the workshops and proposals from young innovators helped build shared momentum toward inclusive and responsible AI education. UNU-IIST will build on these exchanges, working alongside local and global partners to advance an inclusive, accountable, and human-centred AI future.

About UNU-IIST

Founded in 1992, the United Nations University International Institute for Software Technology (UNU-IIST) is one of the 13 research institutes of the United Nations University and the only United Nations entity in Macau. As an international think tank working at the intersection of digital technology and sustainable development, UNU-IIST focuses on AI research, education and training. It places strong emphasis on youth development, nurturing a new generation with digital skills and a global outlook through internships, training and education programmes.

UNU-IIST is grateful for the long-standing support of the Macao SAR Government and the wider Macau community, and will continue to serve as a bridge that supports Macau's internationalisation, technological innovation and youth education.