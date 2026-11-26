MENAFN - GetNews)Go Local South Belfast launches a fast, SEO-optimised website with video listings to help exclusive local trades and services win more customersGo Local South Belfast has launched a fast, SEO-optimised website with YouTube embeds to help members get found online and win new business. Admitting one business per niche across Malone, Stranmillis, Dunmurry, Balmoral, Lisburn Road, and Ormeau, it promotes members via a monthly Royal Mail directory to 6,000 homes, ongoing search and AI content, and monthly meet-ups. With spaces strictly limited, local businesses can contact founding member Adrian McGivern to join.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - 26 Nov., 2026 - The Go Local South Belfast business network has officially launched its newly redesigned website, built to help local trade, service, and retail members get found online, attract new enquiries, and win more business.

As both homeowners and business owners continue to navigate rising costs, Go Local South Belfast is stepping up its efforts to put local businesses in front of paying customers. The upgraded platform has been engineered for super-fast page loading, effortless navigation, and stronger built-in SEO for every member listing. Each business profile can now also feature an embedded YouTube video, giving visitors a richer, more engaging experience that reflects how modern customers prefer to watch and listen rather than read through long blocks of text.

Go Local South Belfast operates on a strict one-business-per-niche policy—admitting just one painter, one exterior cleaner, or one plumber—so members never have to compete against one another for leads. The network represents trusted trade and service businesses alongside selected independent retailers serving homes and businesses across the South Belfast suburbs of Malone, Stranmillis, Dunmurry, Balmoral, Lisburn Road, and Ormeau.

Unlike traditional networking groups such as BNI, where members primarily meet to chat and pass referrals, Go Local South Belfast actively promotes its members to the local community through three distinct channels:



Monthly Royal Mail Print Distribution: A printed directory and newsletter delivered directly by Royal Mail to 6,000 homes and businesses every month, rotating to a fresh set of local addresses each issue to maximise reach.

Continuous Online & AI Visibility: An actively managed online directory optimised to rank prominently on Google and Bing. Each month, the network's marketing team produces content across print, audio, and video formats designed to boost member visibility in both traditional search results and AI overviews. Monthly Member Meet-Ups: Structured monthly gatherings where members exchange prospective leads, pitch their services to the room, and gain practical training on simplified marketing and generating more customer referrals.

"The monthly meet-ups are fun and informative and give members an unfair advantage over competitors," said Adrian McGivern, founding member of Go Local South Belfast.

Because membership is strictly capped at one business per trade or service category, availability is limited. Business owners interested in securing their category and attracting more customers across the leafy and affluent suburbs of South Belfast are encouraged to contact Adrian McGivern directly.

About Go Local South Belfast

Go Local South Belfast is an exclusive local business network connecting reputable trade, service, and independent retail businesses with homeowners and commercial clients across South Belfast. Through combined print, digital, video, and in-person marketing, the network helps local businesses stand out and grow.