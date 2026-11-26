MENAFN - GetNews)The fourth season of the documentary series A Learning Journey, produced by the Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG, has arrived on screens in Italy, New Zealand, Dubai, Pakistan and Malaysia.

Every journey begins with curiosity — a melody, a childhood passion, a book, or an idea waiting to take shape. Across 10 episodes, A Learning Journey returns for its fourth season, sharing ten stories of people from around the world whose lives have become deeply connected with China.

Swedish guitarist Johannes draws inspiration from the musical traditions of Guizhou, and Brazilian martial artist Gabriel discovers the deeper values of Chinese Kung Fu through years of practice. Italian pizza maker Bob builds friendships through food and shared experiences. Brazilian Sinologist Giorgio explores the connections between languages and cultures through his translations of Chinese classics. In Shenzhen, Dutch maker Henk helps international innovators turn their ideas into reality. Harley, President of Amcham South China, reflects on more than three decades of personal experience, witnessing China's transformation and building lasting connections through business and cooperation.

The journey also follows Egyptian student Ahmed and translation researcher Yan Jing'an through Xinjiang, where history, everyday life and international youth exchanges come together. Meanwhile, French director Jérôme-Cécil explores the spirit of Chinese painting and calligraphy through conversations with renowned artists.

Across music, martial arts, food, literature, art and technology, these stories capture the connections that grow through shared experiences, creative collaboration and everyday encounters.

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About Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG

Center for International Cultural Communication, CICG is a professional institution for international communication newly established by CICG to further exercise its unique advantages in cultural communication and carry out arrangements by higher-up departments. Our core mission is to make the Chinese culture more influential around the world. We focus on international communication of the Chinese culture and exchanges between Chinese and foreign civilizations. Taking people-to-people and cultural communication as channels, we emphasize on international communication in cultures and arts, promote and explain Chinese values and ideas, so as to improve China's national image.