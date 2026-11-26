MENAFN - GetNews) Connecticut author and forest steward shares a lifetime of faith through film and a new Christian testimony on God's infinite grace

CONN., USA - Nov. 26, 2026 - Author Don DuBois, a professional consulting forester who has spent more than forty years stewarding land throughout southern New England, has released a cinematic book trailer for his book Simply Miracles: One Man's Encounter with the Divine and announced the upcoming release of his fourth book, You. Are. Forgiven.

A Trailer Inspired by the Maine Woods

The trailer for Simply Miracles brings to life the book's story of a man who comes to see the hand of God in the extraordinary and the everyday. From the North Maine Woods to the Sea of Galilee, from the molecular to the cosmos, the book recounts miracles big and small across more than fifty years, from quiet premonitions to moments when the voice of God is unmistakable. The trailer asks viewers a question at the heart of the book: when the quiet voice speaks, will you listen?

Watch the trailer:

Simply Miracles has reached #1 in Christian Forgiveness & Mercy on Amazon. For the believer, the book is a confirmation that miracles are an everyday occurrence. For the skeptic, it will forever change the way you see the world around you.

Get Simply Miracles on Amazon!

Coming Soon: You. Are. Forgiven.

DuBois's fourth book, You. Are. Forgiven., takes God's forgiveness to the "nth" degree, exploring God's unfathomable love and His infinite capacity to forgive our sins. Written as a Christian testimony, the book shows readers that God's grace is available to all, no matter how far they feel they have wandered.

"God will meet you wherever you are now, even if your return to Him is long overdue." — Don DuBois

You. Are. Forgiven. will be released soon.

A Body of Work Built on Faith

You. Are. Forgiven. joins three earlier books by DuBois:



Late to the Harvest: One Man's Journey from Suffering to Salvation, a chronicle of his return to Christ and the roots of his Catholic faith during a severe illness

Early to Rise: One Man's Journey to Eternity, the prequel, tracing the triumphs and tragedies of his youth and the lessons of gratitude, forgiveness, and prayer Simply Miracles: One Man's Encounter with the Divine, an account of God's presence across more than fifty years



About the Author

Don DuBois has spent most of his career in the environmental field. For more than forty years he has worked as a professional forest steward and land manager throughout southern New England. He continues to work as a private consulting forester while writing part-time. He lives with his wife in Connecticut.

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