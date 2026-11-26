MENAFN - GetNews)Grippin Wrenches Grippin Wrenches in Rockmart, Ga., is urging drivers to check their battery, tires, coolant and wiper blades before the first hard freeze. The shop offers in-shop repairs, mobile diagnostics and towing for drivers who find a problem.

ROCKMART, GA - Nov. 26, 2026 - Grippin Wrenches, an auto repair shop in Rockmart, is urging drivers to check four things before the first hard freeze: the battery, the tires, the coolant and the wiper blades. The advice comes during Thanksgiving week, one of the busiest travel times of the year, as temperatures start to drop.

Drivers who find trouble during those checks can turn to the shop for in-shop repairs, mobile diagnostics or towing. Grippin Wrenches opened in 2023. It serves Rockmart along with Cartersville, Marietta, Mableton, Rome, Kennesaw, Hiram, Aragon and Dallas.

Key takeaways:

Start with the battery. Cold mornings put extra strain on it.

Check tire pressure and tread before the first hard freeze.

Watch the coolant. A low reservoir is a warning sign.

Replace wiper blades that streak or skip.

The shop holds a 4.9-star Google rating across 33 Google reviews.

Battery and tires before the freeze

The battery tops the shop's winter list. A battery that starts the car on a mild afternoon can fail after a freezing night. Drivers who notice a slow crank should have it tested before it leaves them stranded.

Tires come next. Cold air lowers tire pressure, so a tire that looked fine in the fall can run low once winter sets in. Check the pressure and look over the tread before a long holiday drive.

Coolant and wiper blades

Coolant is the third check. The right level and mix protect the engine in freezing weather, and a low reservoir is worth acting on. Wiper blades are the fourth. Blades that streak or skip make it harder to see in winter rain. They cost little to replace compared with the risk of driving without a clear view.

When should drivers call a mechanic?

Grippin Wrenches recommends calling a professional when any of the four checks turns up a problem a driver cannot fix at home. A battery that will not hold a charge, a tire that keeps losing air or coolant that keeps running low all need a closer look. If the car will not start, the shop's mobile diagnostics can pinpoint the problem on site. Its towing service can then bring the vehicle in for repair.

About Grippin Wrenches

Grippin Wrenches is an auto repair shop and mechanic in Rockmart, Ga., that opened in 2023. The shop handles car repair and maintenance, transmission work, mobile diagnostics and towing. It holds 4.9 stars across 33 Google reviews. Learn more at grippinwrenches.