MENAFN - GetNews) Formerly RDI Intuitive Technical, Iron Lion combines more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience with fixed-fee managed services and executive advisory to address evolving cybersecurity, AI and operational challenges.

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Nov. 26, 2026 - As recent U.S. healthcare cybersecurity incidents renew concerns about patient data protection and operational resilience, RDI Intuitive Technical (RDIT) has announced its rebrand to Iron Lion, introducing a service model that combines predictable, fixed-fee managed technology programs with strategic executive advisory.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Iron Lion serves healthcare organizations nationally, with onsite teams in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Built on more than two decades of experience supporting healthcare organizations across Ohio and Kentucky, Iron Lion was created to address the changing demands facing healthcare executives. Technology management now extends beyond maintaining infrastructure and resolving support issues. Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, regulatory compliance and business continuity require greater coordination between technology operations and executive decision-making.

Iron Lion's approach brings together fully managed IT services, managed cybersecurity services, AI-enabled digital transformation and executive advisory under a unified model designed to help healthcare organizations manage daily operations while preparing for emerging challenges.

"Healthcare organizations need more from their technology partners than reliable systems and responsive support," said Chris Anderson, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Iron Lion. "In my experience, the greatest value comes when technology management and executive risk oversight work together. Leadership should understand the risks facing the organization, the decisions required to manage them and how technology supports the delivery of care."

October healthcare cyber incidents highlight the importance of preparedness

Public statements issued by U.S. healthcare organizations during October 2026 illustrate the importance of protecting sensitive information while maintaining continuity of care.

Santiam Hospital and Clinics, Oregon: On October 30, Salem Health confirmed that social engineering tactics had resulted in unauthorized access to data controlled by Santiam Hospital and Clinics. The organization reported that known risks had been contained, cybersecurity specialists were investigating and efforts were underway to identify and notify affected individuals. Patient care continued without interruption.

Luminis Health, Maryland: On October 8, Luminis Health confirmed that its systems had been restored following a previously disclosed cybersecurity incident. The organization reported that its investigation remained ongoing and that teams were continuing to reconcile documentation from patient encounters during the downtime period. At the time of the update, Luminis Health had not established whether personal information had been affected.

The incidents involved different circumstances and should not be interpreted as evidence of identical security failures or confirmed patient data theft. Together, they illustrate why healthcare organizations need to consider both information protection and operational recovery when evaluating cybersecurity readiness.

"One of the principles I emphasize in enterprise risk management is that prevention and preparedness deserve equal attention," Anderson explained. "I encourage healthcare executives to look beyond whether their organization has security tools in place and consider how those tools fit into a broader strategy. Knowing who is accountable, how incidents will be handled and how essential services will continue is just as important as the technology itself."

AI creates new opportunities and responsibilities for healthcare leadership

Artificial intelligence is introducing new possibilities for healthcare organizations, including administrative automation, workflow improvements and more efficient use of operational information. Its adoption also raises important questions about information access, data governance, vendor accountability and cybersecurity oversight.

Healthcare organizations considering AI-enabled applications must evaluate how sensitive information will be accessed, processed, retained and shared. This includes establishing appropriate policies for employee use, evaluating third-party vendors and ensuring that AI initiatives align with existing privacy and security responsibilities.

Anderson's professional experience spans enterprise security governance, regulatory compliance, vendor risk management, incident response and AI governance. His background includes developing risk management frameworks and directing compliance initiatives involving HIPAA and other security and privacy standards.

"My view is that AI should be approached with the same discipline as any other significant business initiative," said Anderson. "Before adopting a new tool, I believe leadership should understand what information it can access, how that information is protected and who is responsible for oversight. Good governance should give organizations the confidence to innovate responsibly."

For Iron Lion, these considerations are central to the relationship between managed technology operations and executive advisory. The company's approach is intended to help leadership teams evaluate technology opportunities while maintaining appropriate oversight of cybersecurity, operational risk and information governance.

Ohio healthcare organizations face federal and state data protection responsibilities

Healthcare organizations operating in Ohio must navigate applicable federal healthcare privacy and security requirements, along with state laws that may apply to their activities and the information they maintain.

The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) establishes standards for protecting health information. Its Security Rule requires covered entities and business associates to implement appropriate administrative, physical and technical safeguards for electronic protected health information.

Under the HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, covered entities generally must notify affected individuals following qualifying breaches of unsecured protected health information without unreasonable delay and no later than 60 days after discovery. Notification to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also required, with timing dependent on the circumstances and number of individuals affected. Certain incidents additionally require notification to the media.

Ohio Revised Code Section 1349.19 establishes separate notification requirements for qualifying breaches involving specified categories of computerized personal information. For entities subject to the law, notification generally must occur as expeditiously as possible and no later than 45 days following discovery, subject to statutory conditions and exceptions.

Importantly, Section 1349.19 expressly excludes entities that qualify as covered entities under the federal HIPAA definition in 45 CFR 160.103. Healthcare organizations and their technology partners should therefore assess which federal and state obligations apply to their particular circumstances rather than assume that every breach triggers identical notification requirements.

Beyond legal obligations, cybersecurity incidents can create significant operational and financial consequences, including investigation expenses, system recovery costs, potential litigation, business disruption and loss of patient confidence.

These considerations make regular risk assessments, clearly assigned responsibilities, incident response planning and operational recovery capabilities important elements of healthcare technology governance.

Iron Lion combines fixed-fee managed services with executive advisory

The launch of Iron Lion represents a strategic evolution of the traditional managed IT service provider model.

Rather than treating day-to-day IT operations and executive technology planning as separate activities, Iron Lion combines fixed-fee managed service programs with advisory capabilities intended to help organizations address immediate operational requirements and longer-term business risks.

The company's four core service areas are:



Pulse | Fully managed IT services: Infrastructure management, technical support, monitoring and ongoing technology operations designed to support reliability and predictable IT expenditures.

Radius | Managed cybersecurity: Security management, monitoring, risk reduction and preparedness aligned with organizational requirements.

Nova | AI operations and digital transformation: Guidance and implementation support for evaluating AI opportunities, modernizing processes and managing technology change. Apex | Executive advisory: Strategic technology planning, risk governance, vendor oversight and executive guidance connecting IT decisions with organizational priorities.

As a managed IT services provider in Ohio, Iron Lion supports healthcare organizations seeking a coordinated approach to technology management and strategic planning.

Its managed IT services provide an operational foundation, while its specialized IT for healthcare capabilities address the needs of medical environments where dependable systems, information security and continuity of care are essential.

The combination of managed operations and executive advisory is intended to give healthcare leaders access to both day-to-day technology support and strategic guidance as they evaluate cybersecurity priorities, AI adoption and long-term investments.

"I believe healthcare executives should expect their technology partners to help them understand the bigger picture," Anderson said. "Reliable IT operations are fundamental, but leadership also needs guidance on risk, governance and where technology investments can create meaningful value. Bringing those responsibilities together is the direction I believe managed services should be moving."

A new identity built on more than two decades of healthcare experience

Iron Lion's rebrand builds on RDIT's established history supporting healthcare organizations across Ohio and Kentucky.

The new identity reflects a commitment to extending the traditional MSP relationship through a model that integrates operational reliability, cybersecurity preparedness, digital transformation and executive-level guidance.

With more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience behind it, Iron Lion enters this next chapter with an established understanding of healthcare technology environments and a renewed focus on helping organizations navigate increasingly complex operational and security requirements.

Iron Lion is not entering healthcare as a new provider. It is bringing an established healthcare technology practice into a new era of managed services and strategic leadership.

About Iron Lion

Iron Lion, formerly RDI Intuitive Technical (RDIT), is a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider specializing in healthcare organizations.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Iron Lion serves healthcare organizations nationally, with onsite teams in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

With more than two decades of healthcare technology experience, Iron Lion combines predictable, fixed-fee managed technology programs with executive advisory services to help organizations address cybersecurity, AI adoption, operational resilience and long-term technology planning.

Its core capabilities include fully managed IT services through Pulse, managed cybersecurity through Radius, AI operations and digital transformation through Nova, and executive advisory through Apex.

For more information, visit Iron Lion.