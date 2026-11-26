MENAFN - GetNews)USVirtualNumbersThe TripoSIM US number sold on USVirtualNumbers now sends texts and calls 200+ countries from TripoSIM credit, on top of the $100-a-year plan with 300 monthly minutes to the US and Canada.

MATAWAN, N.J. - Nov. 26, 2026 - The TripoSIM US Virtual Number, sold on USVirtualNumbers by BroadNet Technologies LLC, now sends text messages and calls more than 200 countries and territories, as well as US and Canadian numbers. When the site launched on 29 October 2026, the number could receive texts but not send them. That limit is gone.

From the TripoSIM app, customers can now text US and Canadian numbers for $0.02 per text and numbers in other countries for $0.29 per text. Calls to more than 200 countries and territories start at $0.029 a minute, and the app shows the price per minute before each call. Both are paid from the customer's TripoSIM credit. The plan's 300 monthly minutes to US and Canadian numbers stay included as before.

"A US number that can only receive is half of what someone working abroad needs," said Albert White, CEO of BroadNet Technologies LLC (USA). "Now the number US clients call can also text them back, and the same app calls family at home, with the price shown before you dial."

Who it is for

The number suits freelancers and remote workers with US clients, online sellers and students who need a US number while living outside the United States. It works in the TripoSIM app over Wi-Fi or mobile data, next to the customer's existing SIM, with no US carrier contract and no US address or Social Security number. One person can hold as many numbers as they like, each on its own plan.

Pricing and conditions, in full



Plans: $100 a year (about $8.33 a month, with a $5 welcome credit for eSIM data or extra minutes) or $12.99 a month. Both renew until the customer cancels the renewal.

Included calls: 300 outgoing minutes a month to US and Canadian numbers, each call rounded up to the next minute; unanswered calls are free. Incoming calls are fair use up to 300 minutes a month. Extra minutes cost $5 per 100.

Texts: the number receives texts from US and Canadian senders. Texts it sends cost $0.02 to US and Canadian numbers and $0.29 to other countries. A direct reply to a text the customer sends will not reach them, but US and Canadian contacts can text the US number.

Calls to other countries: from $0.029 a minute to more than 200 countries and territories, paid from TripoSIM credit. If a plan ends: when renewal is turned off, the number is released when the paid time ends. If a renewal payment fails, the number is switched off at once and can be recovered by paying within 3 days; after that it is released and cannot be recovered.

What buyers should know

It is an app-based internet (VoIP) number, not a US carrier SIM or eSIM line, and it needs an internet connection. It cannot call 911 or other emergency services. Whether a given app or bank accepts the number depends on that service and its account flow.

After payment, customers complete an identity check with a passport or ID card and a selfie, estimated at about two minutes, then choose from the numbers available; a specific area code is not guaranteed. Refunds follow the site's refund policy, which says: "In short, for the US number, payments are not refunded, including after you cancel and for unused time or minutes. There are three exceptions: a full refund if your identity check fails after you pay (confirmed by TripoSIM on 29 October 2026), a full refund if TripoSIM cannot deliver your number within 72 hours, and any refund the law of your country requires."

Guides for texting and calling

Step-by-step guides explain how to text a US number from abroad and how to call other countries from the US number, with the per-country prices TripoSIM publishes.

How to get a number

Customers choose a yearly or monthly plan on USVirtualNumbers, pay at TripoSIM's checkout, complete the identity check and pick their number in the app.

About USVirtualNumbers

USVirtualNumbers, the guide and sales site for the TripoSIM US Virtual Number, is operated by BroadNet Technologies LLC, based in Matawan, New Jersey, USA, and part of the BroadNet Group, which was founded in 2003. TripoSIM, which the company also operates, provides the app, checkout, identity checks and support.