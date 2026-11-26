MENAFN - GetNews) Overhead Door Company of Brunswick explains what a fire door drop test checks, why rolling fire doors need regular testing, and what building managers can watch for between visits.

BRUNSWICK, GA - Nov. 26, 2026 - As businesses across Coastal Georgia close out their year and plan maintenance budgets for 2027, Overhead Door Company of Brunswick is reminding property owners, facility managers, and warehouse operators to confirm that their rolling fire doors have been tested. These doors sit open for months at a time, often out of sight above a doorway or counter, and are expected to close on their own during a fire. The Brunswick company, established in 2023, says the end of the year is a practical time to schedule a drop test and keep inspection paperwork current.

The company's fire door drop test service checks whether a fire-rated rolling door will release, close completely, and operate the way it was designed to. A technician inspects the door, its operator, and related components, then performs a controlled release to watch the closing action. The test looks at closing speed, alignment, and full closure, along with the guides, hardware, and safety components. Results are documented, and the company provides recommendations if adjustments or repairs are needed.

"A fire door is one of those things nobody thinks about until the day it has to work," said Bayne Ritter of Overhead Door Company of Brunswick. "It can sit rolled up for a year collecting dust, and then it has one job. The only way to know it will come down all the way is to test it."

Fire-rated rolling doors are common in warehouses, manufacturing plants, schools, hospitals, retail stores, and office buildings, where they separate sections of a building to slow the spread of fire and smoke. National fire door standards generally call for these doors to be inspected and tested at least once a year, and local fire officials or insurers may set additional requirements. The exact schedule depends on the building and how the door is used.

Building managers in Brunswick, St. Simons Island, and nearby areas should consider calling for a test or inspection if they notice:



No record of a drop test in the past year, or missing paperwork

Storage, pallets, or equipment sitting in the door's closing path

Bent guides, dented curtain slats, or visible rust on the hardware

A door that was damaged by a forklift, cart, or vehicle

Recent renovations, new shelving, or changes near the opening A door that was previously tested but closed slowly, unevenly, or not all the way

Overhead Door Company of Brunswick offers several tips building operators can follow between professional visits:



Keep the opening clear. Mark the floor beneath each fire door and make sure staff know nothing can be stored there, even temporarily.

Never block or wedge a fire door open. Chains, wires, or props can stop it from closing in an emergency.

Do a quick visual check each month. Look for damaged guides, loose hardware, and anything hanging from or attached to the door.

Report impact damage right away. Even a small bend in a guide can keep the door from closing fully.

Keep records in one place. Store test reports and repair notes where an inspector can find them quickly. Don't attempt a drop test without training. Releasing a fire door incorrectly can damage it or injure someone nearby.

"We encourage owners to keep the report handy and walk the doors with their staff once in a while," Ritter said. "If people know where the doors are and why the floor has to stay clear underneath them, half the problems we find never happen."

Overhead Door Company of Brunswick describes itself as locally owned and operated. Along with fire door drop tests, it provides commercial overhead doors, commercial door operators, dock equipment, and a commercial preventive maintenance program, so a single visit can cover more than one type of door at a facility. The company also serves homeowners with garage doors, openers, residential flood vents, and residential maintenance. It works with Overhead Door products, and its office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The company serves businesses and homeowners in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Charlton, Brantley, Wayne, Pierce, Ware, Bulloch, and Chatham counties, including Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Darien, Kingsland, St. Marys, Jesup, and Waycross.

About Overhead Door Company of Brunswick

Overhead Door Company of Brunswick is a locally owned garage and commercial door company based in Brunswick, Georgia, established in 2023. It provides commercial overhead doors, commercial door operators, dock equipment, fire door drop tests, and commercial preventive maintenance, along with residential garage doors, openers, garage door service, residential garage flood vents, and residential maintenance. The company works with Overhead Door products and serves Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Charlton, Brantley, Wayne, Pierce, Ware, Bulloch, and Chatham counties in Coastal and Southeast Georgia.