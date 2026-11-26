MENAFN - GetNews) Joint Commission–accredited program offers 24/7 residential care for adults, with same-day admissions and most major PPO insurance accepted

HEMPSTEAD, Texas - Nov. 26, 2026 - Houston Mental Health today announced the opening of its new residential mental health treatment facility at 27214 FM 1736, Hempstead, TX 77445, expanding access to 24-hour residential mental health treatment for adults across the Greater Houston area and South Texas.

The private campus, located roughly an hour northwest of downtown Houston, provides full-time, 24/7 residential treatment for adults 18 and older living with mood, anxiety, trauma, psychotic, personality, eating, and dissociative disorders. The facility focuses exclusively on mental health, not substance use, allowing its clinical team to go deeper on complex and treatment-resistant conditions.

Comprehensive Treatment for a Wide Range of Mental Health Conditions

Houston Mental Health's residential program treats most mental health conditions, including:



Mood disorders: depression, bipolar disorder, persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia), cyclothymic disorder, and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder

Anxiety disorders: generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety disorder, panic attacks, agoraphobia, specific phobias, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), adjustment disorder, and acute stress disorder

Trauma-related conditions: PTSD, complex PTSD (C-PTSD), and reactive attachment disorder (RAD)

Psychotic disorders: schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, delusional disorder, psychosis, and paranoia

Personality disorders: borderline (BPD), narcissistic (NPD), and avoidant (AvPD) personality disorders

Eating disorders: anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder (BED), and body dysmorphia

Dissociative disorders: dissociative identity disorder (DID) and depersonalization/derealization disorder (DDD) Crisis and other concerns: suicidal ideation, self-harm, mental breakdown, social isolation, hoarding, trichotillomania, sleep disorders, ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and disinhibited social engagement disorder (DSED)

Each resident receives an individualized treatment plan built from a clinical assessment, combining psychiatric medication management with evidence-based and holistic therapies. Modalities include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), psychodynamic therapy, and individual, group, and family therapy, alongside art, music, yoga, meditation, and animal-assisted therapy.

A Residential Setting Designed for Recovery

The Hempstead campus was built to support healing without feeling institutional. Residents have access to private accommodations, meals prepared by a dedicated chef, and a pet-friendly environment, with daily therapy sessions and psychiatric oversight throughout their stay.

Houston Mental Health is accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's leading healthcare accrediting body.

Admissions and Insurance

The facility offers same-day and next-day admissions when clinically appropriate, with confidential support available 24/7. Houston Mental Health accepts most major PPO insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Carelon, and GEHA, and provides free insurance verification before treatment begins.

All patient care takes place at the Hempstead residential facility. Houston Mental Health also maintains an office at 1212 Antoine Dr., Suite C, Houston, TX 77055; patients are not seen at this office location.

Adults seeking residential mental health treatment in Houston, or family members seeking help for a loved one, can call (713) 903-8292 or visit houstonmentalhealth to speak with an admissions coordinator.

About Houston Mental Health

Houston Mental Health provides Joint Commission–accredited residential mental health treatment and aftercare support for adults 18 and older in Houston and South Texas. Its clinical team of board-certified psychiatrists, licensed therapists, and support staff specializes in complex psychiatric conditions, delivering individualized, evidence-based care in a private, comfortable residential setting. The organization accepts most major insurance plans and offers 24/7 confidential admissions support.