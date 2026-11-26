MENAFN - GetNews)SEMS screws are often selected because they combine screw and washer into a single part. They reduce SKU count, simplify picking and lower the chance of forgotten washers. However, field engineers still encounter assembly failures after switching to SEMS parts. Most problems are not caused by the SEMS concept itself, but by incorrect selection, insufficient dimensional verification or poor feeding preparation.

Below are four common assembly failures when using SEMS screws, along with practical prevention steps.

1Feeding jams in automatic screwing equipmentPhenomenon

After switching to SEMS screws, the vibratory bowl feeder or linear feeding rail frequently jams. Screws either stack incorrectly, tilt during orientation, or stop moving before reaching the screwdriver bit.

Root cause

SEMS screws have a larger outer profile than standard screws because of the captive washer. If the existing feeding system was originally designed for plain screws, the extra washer diameter may create orientation problems. Head height, washer outer diameter and part chamfer also affect feeding stability.

Prevention

Before mass adoption, run real feeding tests with SEMS screws on your actual bowl feeder. Check these details:



Washer outer diameter

Head height

Head chamfer condition

Overall part orientation after leaving the bowl Jam rate during continuous feeding

Do not confirm SEMS suitability based only on thread size and length.

2Captive washer detachment or free‐rotation failurePhenomenon

During assembly, some SEMS screws show washers that are too loose, while others have washers that cannot rotate at all. In severe cases, the washer separates from the screw shank.

Root cause

Captive washer retention depends on the shank diameter, washer inner diameter and the forming process after washer assembly. If the washer inner hole is too large or the shank retention area is insufficient, the washer may drop. If the washer is trapped between head and thread, it cannot rotate freely during tightening.

Prevention

During sample approval, manually test multiple SEMS screws:

Push the washer along the shank to check retention.Rotate the washer to confirm free movement.Tighten the screw into a test plate and observe whether the washer remains seated.Reject parts where washers jam, tilt or detach.

3Torque loss and insufficient clamping forcePhenomenon

SEMS screws appear to tighten correctly, but finished assemblies still show insufficient clamping force. Some screws loosen under vibration even though the same torque value was used as for previous loose washer sets.

Root cause

The friction condition between SEMS head, washer and mating surface is different from manually assembled loose washers. If the washer stack height changes, the effective thread engagement also changes. Using the same torque value without recalibration may result in incorrect pre‐load.

Prevention

Re‐calibrate torque after switching to SEMS screws. Test on real product workpieces and record:



Tightening torque

Screw head seating condition

Washer flattening or sinking

Clamping force consistency across multiple samples Loosening performance after vibration testing

This is especially important for double washer and serrated lock washer versions.

4Surface damage caused by serrated lock washersPhenomenon

After tightening SEMS screws with serrated lock washers, the mating surface shows obvious indentations, scratches or paint damage. In some cases, the cosmetic appearance of the product is affected.

Root cause

Serrated lock washers improve anti‐rotation performance, but their teeth can bite into painted surfaces, thin sheets or decorative panels. If the product requires a clean, undamaged surface, serrated SEMS parts may not be the best choice.

Prevention

Use serrated lock washer SEMS screws only where locking performance is more important than surface appearance. For painted panels, thin sheets or visible cosmetic surfaces, consider:



Single flat washer SEMS screws

Lower‐pressure washer selection

Increased washer contact area Additional surface protection if required

Always test screw seating on real material samples before mass production.

Final Checklist Before Bulk OrderingSEMS screws

Before releasing a bulk purchase order, complete these checks:

Confirm washer type matches functional requirement.Verify feeding performance on actual automatic screwing equipment.Check captive washer retention and free rotation.Re‐calibrate torque on real product workpieces.Inspect surface damage after tightening.Compare SEMS stack height with original screw and washer stack.Run vibration test if the assembly works under cyclic load.

Closing Summary

SEMS screws simplify BOM, reduce assembly steps and help prevent missing washer defects. However, they still require careful verification before being introduced into existing mass‐production lines. Feeding performance, washer retention, torque calibration and surface protection are the most frequently overlooked check points. By treating SEMS screws as a formal component change rather than a simple drop‐in replacement, manufacturers can avoid unexpected assembly failures.

About us

YH-Fasteners is a professional hardware manufacturing enterprise integrating production, research and development, sales and service. It specializes in the production and customization of screws, wrenches and positioning beads.