Recently, the Latin America (Panama) International Tire and Auto Parts Exhibition grandly opened at the Panama Convention Center. Fengyuan Tire made a significant appearance with a lineup of core differentiated products. Leveraging Panama's strategic location as a trade hub for Latin America, the company is deepening its presence in Central and South American as well as Caribbean overseas markets, showcasing the formidable strength of China's independent tire brands to global customers.

The exhibition covers the entire Latin America and Caribbean region, serving as a vital platform for Chinese and international tire enterprises to conduct product displays, industry exchanges, and business negotiations. The Latin American region features complex terrain and variable climates, where high temperatures and unpaved road conditions impose stringent demands on tire performance and quality. Grounded in genuine local market needs, Fengyuan Tire presented its flagship AT, MT, and RT tread pattern products alongside a lightweight new product matrix. By adopting differentiated product solutions to avoid low-end price competition and precisely matching local vehicle usage scenarios, the company has garnered widespread market recognition.

At the exhibition site, Fengyuan Tire's booth was bustling with energy, with a steady stream of customers coming for inquiries and negotiations. The exhibition team successively received new and existing clients from key American markets including Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Honduras, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico. Among them, the team held in-depth discussions with three long-term cooperative clients regarding quarterly order collaboration models, and both sides successfully reached a cooperative consensus. It is estimated that 84,000 tires can be shipped in the fourth quarter, and the parties agreed to hold discussions on the 2027 annual agency sales planning by year-end. Tires under its FARROAD, SAFERICH, and ARCRON brands earned high praise from partners in Panama, Ecuador, and Brazil for their stable product quality and extremely low claim rates, with the AT and MT off-road series listed as key promotional categories. Some visiting prospective customers were actual end-users of Fengyuan Tire products; based on their real-world driving experience, they fully affirmed the product quality and driving performance, laying a solid foundation for developing new customers and facilitating in-depth cooperation.

From product iteration to technological upgrading, from domestic development to global expansion, Fengyuan Tire closely follows global industry development trends, continuously increases R&D investment, upgrades manufacturing capabilities, strictly controls product quality throughout the entire process, and constantly optimizes its overseas market layout and service system. This appearance at the Panama exhibition is precisely a key initiative for the enterprise to deepen the Latin American market and broaden its global trade footprint, fully demonstrating the brand's international competitiveness.

Looking ahead, Fengyuan Tire will uphold craftsmanship and quality, adhere to innovation-driven development, continuously deepen its globalization strategy, and connect with high-quality global market resources. With premium products and comprehensive services, the company will join hands with global partners to pursue mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, continuously polishing the overseas reputation of China's independent tire brands.

About Us

Shandong Fengyuan Tire Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is located in Yicheng Economic Development Zone, Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. Controlled by Zaozhuang Mining Group, a subsidiary of Shandong Energy (a Fortune Global 500 enterprise), it is a modern large-scale enterprise integrating the R&D, manufacturing and sales of semi-steel radial tires.