MENAFN - GetNews)"Quillaia Extract Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the quillaia extract market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 26, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the quillaia extract market size is estimated to grow to $349.85 million in 2026 and is forecast to reach $516.29 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expands as commercial beverage bottlers, animal health manufacturers, and personal care formulators incorporate triterpenoid saponins derived from Quillaja saponaria bark for natural foaming, emulsification, and immune stimulation. Increasing consumer demand for plant-based food additives, expanding regulatory approvals across global food safety agencies, and wider adoption of botanical surfactants support procurement volumes across beverage plants, veterinary vaccine facilities, and cosmetic laboratories worldwide.

Quillaia Extract Market Trends

Clean-Label Beverage Reformulation Accelerates Natural Foaming Agent Adoption

One of the leading quillaia extract market trends is the widespread replacement of synthetic foaming agents and petroleum-derived emulsifiers in commercial beverages. Soft drink manufacturers, nitro-infused cold-brew coffee brands, and craft cocktail mixer producers use quillaia extract to generate stable, creamy foam heads and keep citrus flavor oils suspended in clear liquids. Because quillaia saponins perform effectively at low inclusion rates across wide pH and temperature ranges, beverage formulators achieve clean-label ingredient declarations without artificial polysorbates or brominated vegetable oils, supporting the quillaia extract industry.

Plant-Based Personal Care and Cosmetics Drive Botanical Surfactant Demand

Consumer preference for plant-derived personal care formulations represents an expanding revenue driver within the quillaia extract market share. Cosmetic chemists incorporate purified quillaia saponins into gentle facial cleansers, sulfate-free shampoos, and micellar waters to replace harsh synthetic sodium lauryl sulfates. Quillaia extract delivers mild foaming action, dermal compatibility, and natural cleansing efficacy while enabling beauty brands to substantiate biodegradable, plant-origin claims on retail packaging, aligning with wider quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry for natural bio-surfactants.

Animal Health and Livestock Feed Additives Expand Commercial Volume Deployment

Veterinary pharmaceuticals and commercial livestock nutrition continue to drive the quillaia extract market growth and shape modern quillaia extract market trends. In animal health, highly purified quillaia fractions function as potent vaccine adjuvants that stimulate strong humoral and cell-mediated immune responses in poultry, swine, and cattle vaccines. Concurrently, livestock feed compounders add standardized quillaia powder to ruminant and poultry diets to bind ammonia emissions, improve gut nutrient absorption, and support natural growth performance without synthetic feed additives.

Liquid Extracts Anchor Beverage Processing While Powder Formats Serve Feed and Pharma

Physical form selection continues to guide industrial procurement across global manufacturing facilities. Liquid quillaia extracts account for the largest proportion of food and beverage sales volume, valued for instant dispersion, automated metering accuracy, and clarity in carbonated drinks and flavor emulsions. Simultaneously, spray-dried quillaia powders are recording steady uptake across animal feed mills, dry beverage mixes, and pharmaceutical adjuvant manufacturing, where concentrated dry formats lower bulk shipping weights and extend ambient shelf stability.

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Quillaia Extract Market Segmentation

By Form



Liquid Powder

By Application



Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Animal Feed Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

North America Retains Revenue Leadership While Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth

Regional consumption and production patterns continue to guide the quillaia extract market forecast. North America commands the largest regional market share, supported by high consumer demand for clean-label functional beverages, established dietary supplement manufacturing, and extensive commercial livestock health programs. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market, propelled by rapid expansion in packaged beverages, rising consumer spending on natural personal care products, and intensifying commercial aquaculture and poultry farming across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape of the Quillaia Extract Industry

The quillaia extract industry exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive structure, with multinational flavor and ingredient corporations and specialized botanical extractors competing across saponin purification, sustainable Chilean forestry access, and technical application support. Market leaders strengthen their operational presence by securing certified forestry pruning agreements, upgrading membrane filtration plants, and expanding pharmaceutical-grade adjuvant fractions.

Saponin standardization, debittering efficiency, and batch traceability serve as primary areas of operational differentiation. Producers invest in multi-stage chromatographic purification and quality testing laboratories to deliver neutral-tasting extracts for beverages and ultra-pure fractions for veterinary vaccines, protecting their quillaia extract market share.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the quillaia extract market include:



Garuda International Inc.

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Baja Yucca Company Quillaja Green Biosolutions

Conclusion

The quillaia extract market forecast points toward steady expansion as beverage bottlers, personal care brands, and animal health manufacturers continue replacing synthetic surfactants with plant-derived saponins. Botanical processors respond by scaling sustainable bark-pruning supply chains, refining debittered liquid formulations, and expanding purified adjuvant grades for veterinary and livestock nutrition applications.

Overall, the quillaia extract market size will continue to benefit from rising clean-label beverage reformulations, growing consumer preference for botanical personal care ingredients, wider regulatory approvals, and ongoing improvements in membrane extraction technology. These combined factors support sustained quillaia extract market growth across the global quillaia extract industry.

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