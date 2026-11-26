Customized Color PP Sheets Offer Flexible Opacity And Color Options For Buyers
|Color option
|Typical appearance
|Purchasing consideration
|White
|Solid white or milky white
|Confirm the required opacity and shade
|Black
|Deep, solid black
|Check color uniformity across the roll
|Blue
|Light blue to dark blue
|Provide a physical sample or color reference
|Red
|Bright red to dark red
|Confirm the desired shade and intensity
|Green
|Light to dark green
|Specify the required color reference
|Natural
|Translucent or natural appearance
|Confirm acceptable haze and light transmission
|Custom color
|Buyer-defined color
|Confirm formulation feasibility and order quantity
These are general color options, not a guarantee that every shade is available for every thickness or order quantity. Customized colors should be confirmed with the supplier before production.
Can Buyers Request a Specific Color?
Yes. Buyers can provide a physical sample, a Pantone reference, or another agreed color standard.
A physical sample is often the most practical option because the appearance of plastic sheet can vary with thickness, surface finish, lighting, and viewing conditions.
Pantone references can help communicate the target shade, but they should not be treated as a guarantee of an exact match on PP sheet.
For long-term purchasing, keep an approved reference sample and use it when evaluating subsequent orders.
4. How to Specify Color and Opacity When Purchasing PP Sheet Rolls
A clear purchasing specification helps avoid unnecessary sample revisions and misunderstandings. Instead of requesting only "custom blue PP sheet," buyers should provide several details.
1
Required colorSpecify the color name, Pantone reference, or provide a physical sample. If the color needs to match an existing material, send the reference sample whenever possible.
2
Opacity requirementState whether the sheet should be transparent, translucent, or opaque. If light transmission is important, explain the practical requirement rather than relying only on a color description.
3
Sheet thicknessSpecify the target thickness. The same color formulation may look different at different thicknesses.
4
Sheet width and roll requirementsPULIXIN's normal PP sheet range generally includes widths of 300–900 mm and thicknesses of 0.3–2.0 mm. Confirm the required roll width, weight, core dimensions, and winding direction where relevant.
5
Color consistency for repeat ordersIf the material will be purchased regularly, agree on a reference sample and acceptable color variation before placing repeat orders.
This is particularly important for distributors and thermoforming factories that need to maintain a consistent material appearance across different production runs.
5. Why Color Consistency Matters When Buying from a PP Sheet Manufacturer
For buyers, receiving the correct color in the first order is only part of the requirement. The supplier should also be able to maintain a similar appearance in later batches.
Color differences may come from changes in pigment concentration, raw material batches, formulation adjustments, or differences in sheet thickness.
A supplier should therefore pay attention to formulation consistency and the appearance of the sheet across the production roll.
When evaluating a new PP sheet supplier, I would recommend checking more than one sample area. Compare the beginning, middle, and end of a roll where possible, and evaluate the material under similar lighting conditions.
For repeat orders, an approved color sample is more useful than a verbal description. It gives both sides a practical reference and reduces the risk of disagreement over what constitutes an acceptable color.
6. Customized PP Sheet Rolls from PULIXIN
PULIXIN supplies PP plastic sheet rolls for downstream thermoforming manufacturers and industrial material buyers. Our focus is on the sheet material itself, including its dimensions, color, opacity, and suitability for the buyer's production requirements.
Our normal PP sheet specifications include:
-
Material: Polypropylene (PP)
Thickness: 0.3–2.0 mm
Width: 300–900 mm
Density: Typically above 0.92 g/cm³
Color: Natural, white, black, and customized colors subject to confirmation
If you need customized PP sheet, please share your target color or physical sample, required opacity, sheet thickness, and roll width. This allows us to evaluate the material requirements and discuss a suitable specification, sample, and quotation.
The most effective way to order customized PP sheet is to define the color and opacity together with the actual sheet dimensions. This gives the supplier a clearer target and helps make repeat purchasing more consistent.
Frequently Asked Questions1. Can PP sheet be manufactured in customized colors?
Yes. PP sheet rolls can be supplied in a range of standard and customized colors. Buyers can provide a physical sample, Pantone reference, or color description for evaluation. Availability depends on the required shade, specification, and order quantity.
2. Is colored PP sheet always opaque?
No. Color and opacity are separate characteristics. A colored PP sheet can be translucent or opaque depending on the pigment system, concentration, and sheet thickness.
3. Does thicker PP sheet look darker?
It can. With the same formulation, a thicker sheet may appear more intense or opaque because less light passes through it. Color approval should therefore be based on the actual purchasing thickness.
4. Can I use a Pantone number to specify PP sheet color?
A Pantone reference is useful for communicating the target color, but the final appearance on PP sheet may differ from a printed Pantone sample. For closer color matching, provide a physical plastic sample and agree on an approved reference.
5. What information should I provide when requesting a quotation for customized PP sheet?
Provide the target color, opacity requirement, thickness, width, roll requirements, and estimated order quantity. A physical color sample is especially helpful for customized shades and repeat orders.
About us
Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.
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