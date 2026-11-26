Recently, the explosion-proof and corrosion-resistant camera series products of Xi'an KAIDUN Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "KAIDUN") have once again obtained authoritative certifications including EU ATEX and IECEx, thanks to its full-process strict quality inspection system and industry-leading environmental adaptability design. This milestone marks the company's dual upgrade in technology and quality control for special monitoring in hazardous environments, providing a more reliable "intelligent security eye" for high-risk scenarios such as petrochemical engineering, natural gas exploitation, mining, and offshore platforms.

As a core product in special monitoring equipment, the quality of explosion-proof and corrosion-resistant cameras directly determines the safety and stability of security systems in hazardous areas. KAIDUN has established a full-link quality inspection system covering Incoming Material Inspection – In-Process Inspection – Finished Product Inspection. From raw material incoming to product delivery, the company implements millimeter-level precision control and extreme environment verification to achieve "zero-defect" delivery for every unit.

Incoming Material Inspection: Controlling from the Source to Consolidate Quality

Raw materials constitute the first line of defense for product quality. KAIDUN has set strict incoming material access standards, focusing on raw material quality verification and dimensional inspection.

Core components adopt high-end corrosion-resistant materials such as 316L stainless steel. Through professional testing methods including spectral analysis and metallographic inspection, the company accurately verifies material composition, hardness, corrosion resistance and other key indicators to ensure full adaptability to explosion-proof and corrosion-resistant scenarios. For dimensional control, high-precision 3D measuring equipment is used to conduct millimeter-level dimensional verification on key parts such as enclosures, camera module mounting positions and sealing components, strictly complying with design tolerances to ensure assembly accuracy and sealing performance, eliminating potential safety hazards caused by dimensional deviations at the source.

In-Process Inspection: Meticulous Manufacturing Ensures Stable Performance

As a critical stage for product performance formation, KAIDUN implements full-process standardized inspection covering assembly procedure verification and camera performance testing.

During assembly, the company strictly abides by explosion-proof design specifications, with dedicated inspection nodes set for each process. Key checks include explosion-proof structure assembly, reliability of electrical connections, and installation accuracy of sealing parts to ensure compliance with explosion-proof ratings such as Ex d/ib IIC T4 Gb. In performance testing, professional test platforms simulate actual working conditions to comprehensively verify core performance including image clarity, night vision effect and signal transmission stability, while inspecting the safety of explosion-proof electrical components, ensuring stable operation in flammable and explosive environments from a technological perspective.

Finished Product Inspection: Extreme Testing Creates Comprehensive Protection

Before delivery, KAIDUN conducts seven core environmental adaptability tests to fully validate explosion-proof, corrosion-resistant performance and reliability through simulated extreme scenarios, all meeting international industry standards:

1. Programmable Temperature & Humidity Test: Simulates extreme environments from -40°C to +70°C to verify structural stability and electrical performance under alternating high/low temperatures and high humidity.

2. Visual Water Pressure Leak Test: Simulates underwater applications to ensure no leakage from the enclosure, achieving the highest IP68 protection rating.

3. Air Pressure Sealing Test: Precisely inspects sealing performance to prevent gas penetration, building a physical barrier for explosion protection.

4. Salt Spray Test: Simulates marine and chemical corrosive environments; products show no rust or performance degradation after prolonged testing, adapting to high-salt, high-corrosion conditions.

5. Transport Vibration Test: Simulates long-distance transportation vibration to verify structural strength and fastening reliability, avoiding loosening or damage and ensuring stable operation under high-vibration interference.

6. System Commissioning Test: Simulates on-site installation to verify compatibility with NVRs and transmission equipment, ensuring stable overall system operation.

7. International Certification Compliance Test: Rechecks requirements of ATEX, IECEx and other certifications to ensure compliance with market access standards worldwide, supporting global layout.

Technology Empowers Security Upgrade for Global Hazardous Environments

"Explosion-proof and corrosion-resistant performance is the bottom line for monitoring in hazardous environments, and full-link quality control is our core commitment to customers", said a representative of Xi'an KAIDUN Intelligent. Driven by technological innovation, the company has long focused on the special monitoring industry. The successful certifications and improved quality control system not only recognize its technological and quality capabilities but also enhance its competitiveness in the global special monitoring market.

At present, KAIDUN's explosion-proof and corrosion-resistant camera series are applicable to various hazardous areas including Zone 0~Zone 2 and Class I/II, widely used in petroleum refining, offshore oil and gas, mining, chemical storage and other fields. Moving forward, the company will continue to deepen technological R&D and quality control upgrades, providing more reliable products and professional services to deliver comprehensive security solutions for global hazardous environments, and guarding every safety line with the strength of "KAIDUN".

About Us

Xi'an Kaidun Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Xi'an, an ancient city with a long history. Founded in 2019, the company specializes in the R&D, production and supply of high-quality marine anti-corrosion CCTV camera systems and other special CCTV camera systems. It has extensive professional experience in explosion-proof, marine-grade anti-corrosion CCTV camera systems and other special surveillance camera solutions.