(MENAFN- GetNews) Xingtai City, Hebei Province, China - Nov. 26, 2026 - TCCA tablets are purchased by swimming pool chemical distributors, wholesalers, and water-treatment suppliers for different product specifications and markets. When buyers search for a TCCA tablet price from China, they may find that quotations vary even when products appear similar. The reason is that a useful quotation must be based on the exact tablet grade, weight, order quantity, packaging, and delivery terms. Before comparing prices, buyers should define the product they need and provide consistent purchasing information. This guide explains what to include in a bulk TCCA tablet inquiry and how to assess the quotation you receive. In This Article INQUIRY NOW

How Specifications Affect Quotes

Confirm Grade & Available Chlorine

Specify Weight & Dimensions

State Order Quantity & Unit

Confirm Packaging & Labeling

Provide Port & Delivery Terms

Check What the Quote Includes FAQ How Product Specifications Affect TCCA Tablet Quotes A TCCA tablet quotation depends on the specific product requirements. Available chlorine content, tablet weight, and dimensions all need to be confirmed before suppliers can prepare an accurate offer. For example, TCCA 90 tablets and multifunctional tablets may have different specifications and should not be compared solely by their unit prices. Buyers should provide clear product requirements to ensure that quotations from different manufacturers are based on comparable products. 1Tablet grade & available chlorine2Tablet weight & dimensions3Order quantity & quotation unit4Packaging & labeling5Destination port & delivery terms6What the quotation includes1. Confirm the TCCA Tablet Grade and Available Chlorine First identify the grade. Although TCCA tablets share the same main chemical basis, buyers should not assume that every tablet listing has identical specifications. For TCCA tablets, available chlorine is a key purchase specification. For example, Liuhe offers TCCA 90 chlorine tablets for pool disinfection with a minimum available chlorine content of 90%. Confirm the relevant product data sheet and agreed quality requirements before ordering. Include the product grade, required available chlorine, any additional contractual specifications, and the intended application or market. 2. Specify Tablet Weight, Dimensions, and Product Requirements Tablet weight is one of the first details suppliers need. If you require 200 g tablets, state that explicitly rather than writing only "TCCA tablets." Where dimensions matter, include the required diameter and thickness or ask the supplier to provide its available specifications. Weight and dimensions also affect the packing configuration and compatibility with dispensing equipment. A useful tablet specification should identify:

Item Information to Confirm Tablet weight Required grams per tablet Diameter Required dimensions or supplier's available range Thickness Confirms tablet size consistency and dimensional uniformity Available chlorine Agreed grade and minimum content Appearance White tablets, subject to the product specification

3. State the Order Quantity and Quotation Unit

Ask the supplier to confirm the minimum order quantity (MOQ), whether the order must be arranged on a full-container basis, and the estimated net loading quantity for the selected packaging. MOQ and loading plans vary by supplier and product. Sample availability does not automatically mean that a commercial order can ship as a less-than-container-load (LCL) shipment, so confirm sample and bulk arrangements separately. The actual loading plan depends on the product, packaging, container arrangement, and applicable transport requirements.

4. Confirm Packaging and Labeling Before Comparing Quotes

Packaging should be agreed before comparing prices because it affects packing configuration, handling, and shipment preparation. State the required net weight per package and whether you need standard or customized packaging. For private-label orders, provide the label language, artwork, and package size at the inquiry stage.

Confirm the inner and outer packaging, label information, OEM requirements, and palletization preferences. Two quotations are not directly comparable if they use different package weights or packaging arrangements.

TCCA is an oxidizing chemical. The packaging, marking, and transport arrangements must therefore be confirmed for the actual product and destination against the applicable product and shipping documents.

5. Provide the Destination Port and Delivery Terms

A China TCCA tablet quotation should identify the delivery basis. An FOB price is not directly comparable with a price that includes ocean freight.

Provide the destination country and port, and state the preferred Incoterm, such as FOB, CFR, or CIF, where applicable. Rather than asking for "the best price to Europe," identify the named port and whether you need an FOB offer or a freight-inclusive quotation. Freight, insurance, port charges, and dangerous-goods handling depend on the route and shipment details.

Check that the quotation states the currency, delivery term, named port or place, price validity, and which costs are included or excluded.

6. Check What the TCCA Tablet Quotation Actually Includes

When a quotation arrives, check that it identifies the product and the commercial conditions attached to it. At minimum, review:

Quotation Item What to Review Product TCCA tablet grade and product form Specification Available chlorine and agreed quality requirements Tablet details Weight and dimensions, where specified Quantity Total net weight or number of tablets Packaging Net weight per package and packaging arrangement Delivery term FOB, CFR, CIF, or another agreed term Destination Named port or place, where relevant Price validity Date or period during which the offer remains valid Documents COA, SDS, and applicable transport documents, as agreed

If a quotation leaves out important details, ask the supplier to clarify them in writing. This helps prevent misunderstandings between the quotation, purchase order, product documents, and delivered goods.

Related ReadingHow to Choose a Reliable TCCA 90% ManufacturerConclusion

Getting a useful TCCA tablet price starts with a clear product specification and a complete inquiry. Buyers should identify the tablet grade, available chlorine requirement, tablet weight, order quantity, packaging, destination, and delivery term before comparing quotations. These details help suppliers prepare offers on a consistent basis and reduce avoidable revisions during order confirmation. For distributors and wholesalers purchasing from China, a well-prepared RFQ is a practical first step toward a transparent quotation and a smoother bulk-order process.

About Liuhe

Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd. manufactures disinfection and water-treatment chemicals, including TCCA, SDIC, cyanuric acid, sulfamic acid, and melamine cyanurate. With an annual TCCA production capacity of more than 50,000 metric tons, the company supplies customers in international markets. For TCCA tablet specifications, packaging arrangements, and bulk export inquiries, contact our team with your product requirements and destination port.