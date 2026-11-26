TCCA Tablet Prices Highlight Key Factors For Bulk Buyers Before Ordering
|Item
|Information to Confirm
|Tablet weight
|Required grams per tablet
|Diameter
|Required dimensions or supplier's available range
|Thickness
|Confirms tablet size consistency and dimensional uniformity
|Available chlorine
|Agreed grade and minimum content
|Appearance
|White tablets, subject to the product specification
3. State the Order Quantity and Quotation Unit
Ask the supplier to confirm the minimum order quantity (MOQ), whether the order must be arranged on a full-container basis, and the estimated net loading quantity for the selected packaging. MOQ and loading plans vary by supplier and product. Sample availability does not automatically mean that a commercial order can ship as a less-than-container-load (LCL) shipment, so confirm sample and bulk arrangements separately. The actual loading plan depends on the product, packaging, container arrangement, and applicable transport requirements.
4. Confirm Packaging and Labeling Before Comparing Quotes
Packaging should be agreed before comparing prices because it affects packing configuration, handling, and shipment preparation. State the required net weight per package and whether you need standard or customized packaging. For private-label orders, provide the label language, artwork, and package size at the inquiry stage.
Confirm the inner and outer packaging, label information, OEM requirements, and palletization preferences. Two quotations are not directly comparable if they use different package weights or packaging arrangements.
TCCA is an oxidizing chemical. The packaging, marking, and transport arrangements must therefore be confirmed for the actual product and destination against the applicable product and shipping documents.
5. Provide the Destination Port and Delivery Terms
A China TCCA tablet quotation should identify the delivery basis. An FOB price is not directly comparable with a price that includes ocean freight.
Provide the destination country and port, and state the preferred Incoterm, such as FOB, CFR, or CIF, where applicable. Rather than asking for "the best price to Europe," identify the named port and whether you need an FOB offer or a freight-inclusive quotation. Freight, insurance, port charges, and dangerous-goods handling depend on the route and shipment details.
Check that the quotation states the currency, delivery term, named port or place, price validity, and which costs are included or excluded.
6. Check What the TCCA Tablet Quotation Actually Includes
When a quotation arrives, check that it identifies the product and the commercial conditions attached to it. At minimum, review:
|Quotation Item
|What to Review
|Product
|TCCA tablet grade and product form
|Specification
|Available chlorine and agreed quality requirements
|Tablet details
|Weight and dimensions, where specified
|Quantity
|Total net weight or number of tablets
|Packaging
|Net weight per package and packaging arrangement
|Delivery term
|FOB, CFR, CIF, or another agreed term
|Destination
|Named port or place, where relevant
|Price validity
|Date or period during which the offer remains valid
|Documents
|COA, SDS, and applicable transport documents, as agreed
If a quotation leaves out important details, ask the supplier to clarify them in writing. This helps prevent misunderstandings between the quotation, purchase order, product documents, and delivered goods.
Related ReadingHow to Choose a Reliable TCCA 90% ManufacturerConclusion
Getting a useful TCCA tablet price starts with a clear product specification and a complete inquiry. Buyers should identify the tablet grade, available chlorine requirement, tablet weight, order quantity, packaging, destination, and delivery term before comparing quotations. These details help suppliers prepare offers on a consistent basis and reduce avoidable revisions during order confirmation. For distributors and wholesalers purchasing from China, a well-prepared RFQ is a practical first step toward a transparent quotation and a smoother bulk-order process.
About Liuhe
Hebei Liuhe Chemicals Co., Ltd. manufactures disinfection and water-treatment chemicals, including TCCA, SDIC, cyanuric acid, sulfamic acid, and melamine cyanurate. With an annual TCCA production capacity of more than 50,000 metric tons, the company supplies customers in international markets. For TCCA tablet specifications, packaging arrangements, and bulk export inquiries, contact our team with your product requirements and destination port.
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