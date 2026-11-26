MENAFN - GetNews)We are rolling out two new storage cabinet models in our workshop this month, built to fit the steady demand for functional wooden home furniture across Europe and the Middle East.

The first one is our light oak TV stand. It mixes pull-out drawers and open display slots, sized 120.5×45.5×58.5 cm. Many of our clients look for this balanced layout: some closed space to hide cables and small gadgets, plus open shelves for consoles and decor. We use MDF or particle board with melamine veneer for this line. The surface is hard-wearing and easy to wipe down, which works well for daily family use.

Our second new release is the mid-century walnut sideboard. It stands out with its curved front, four drawers with gold metal pulls and slim black tapered legs. This design has been getting lots of inquiries lately, as buyers want pieces that can switch between dining room buffet, living room media console or office storage unit.

Both cabinets are made in our own factory. We do not limit ourselves to the standard sizes, colours and hardware you see in the photos. OEM and ODM customisation is available. You can adjust dimensions, change wood grain finishes, swap handles or add your own brand logo to match your local market and customer tastes.

We keep the production process stable for bulk orders, with careful panel cutting and quality checks before packing. If you are sourcing affordable, practical storage cabinets for your furniture store or online shop, feel free to reach out to us for catalogues and factory pricing.

About Us

Linyi Yijia New Materials Co., Ltd., located in Linyi, Shandong Province, a city with excellent logistics resources, is a professional manufacturer specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of panel furniture and steel-wood furniture. The company focuses on OEM manufacturing and ODM customization, exporting all its products to the global market and serving various domestic and international purchasing clients.