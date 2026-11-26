I. Industry Background: Positive Momentum in the Semiconductor Supply Chain

On November 19, the semiconductor sector and its upstream materials segment drew significant market attention. Recent positive developments within the domestic semiconductor supply chain—ranging from capacity expansion to the localization of core materials—have continued to gain traction.

On November 18, two major milestones were reported: ESWIN's 12-inch silicon wafer facility in Wuhan has begun the installation of its first batch of equipment, with production slated to commence in June 2027; meanwhile, the main structure for Jingmei Semiconductor's high-end photomask project is now largely complete. These projects will further strengthen the domestic ecosystem for upstream materials used in wafer manufacturing.

Furthermore, industry innovations announced on November 13 reveal that domestic enterprises have achieved full-chain localization—from synthetic quartz sand and quartz raw materials to semiconductor-grade quartz components—and have established large-scale production capabilities. This provides a new pillar of support for the autonomy of the supply chain for critical semiconductor consumables.

Against the backdrop of ongoing capacity expansion and an increasingly robust materials supply chain, quartz furnace tubes —essential consumables used in wafer heat-treatment processes—are garnering renewed market interest.

II. Quartz Furnace Tubes : Critical Process Consumables in Semiconductor Wafer Manufacturing

Quartz furnace tubes are vital components in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, primarily utilized in high-temperature processes such as diffusion, oxidation, and Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (LPCVD) during wafer production.

In the wafer manufacturing process, silicon wafers must be treated under specific temperature, atmospheric, and process conditions. Thanks to their exceptional high-temperature resistance, chemical stability, low thermal expansion coefficient, and superior thermal stability, quartz furnace tubes provide a stable reaction environment for these high-temperature processes.

Compared to standard industrial-grade glass, semiconductor-grade high-purity quartz furnace tubes are subject to much stricter requirements regarding material purity, impurity levels, dimensional precision, and manufacturing quality. Particularly in the fields of advanced-node manufacturing and large-diameter wafer fabrication, even trace metal impurities, defects in the tube walls, or dimensional deviations can compromise process stability. Consequently, quartz furnace tubes—characterized by high purity, high dimensional precision, and consistent batch-to-batch quality—have become critical consumables in the semiconductor equipment supply chain.

III. Evolving Market Demands Drive the Development of High-Performance Quartz Furnace Tubes

As semiconductor manufacturing technology continues to advance, the performance requirements for quartz furnace tubes from downstream customers have become increasingly stringent, as evidenced by the following:

1. Stricter Requirements for High Purity

Semiconductor manufacturing demands rigorous control over metal impurities. High-purity quartz materials minimize the risk of contamination, helping to ensure the stability of the wafer processing workflow.

2. Enhanced Requirements for High-Temperature Resistance and Thermal Stability

In processes such as high-temperature diffusion and oxidation, quartz furnace tubes must endure high-temperature environments for extended periods. Therefore, the material's thermal stability, resistance to thermal deformation, and thermal shock resistance are of paramount importance.

3. Higher Standards for Dimensional Precision and Fabrication

With the growing demand for larger wafer sizes and more sophisticated production equipment, parameters such as inner and outer diameters, wall thickness uniformity, straightness, and surface quality have become key metrics by which customers evaluate these products.

4. Greater Emphasis on Product Lifespan and Supply Stability

For semiconductor manufacturers, the replacement of consumables impacts both equipment maintenance and production scheduling. Quartz furnace tubes that offer consistent quality and a longer service life help reduce maintenance costs and enhance production efficiency.

IV. Accelerated Domestic Substitution Creates New Opportunities for Quartz Manufacturers

Industry trends indicate that the localization of semiconductor materials is shifting from basic raw materials toward high-end, processed components.

According to the 2026 semi-annual report of Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu), increased investment in artificial intelligence, advanced logic, and memory chips has fueled demand for high-purity quartz materials and components used in processes such as diffusion and etching. Meanwhile, the broader process of domesticating semiconductor materials continues to gain momentum. This implies that future competition in the semiconductor-grade quartz furnace tube market will extend beyond product pricing, focusing instead on the following key areas:

◉ Raw material advantages: A stable supply of high-purity quartz sand and premium-quality quartz materials.

◉ Production technology: Capabilities in precision machining, heat treatment, and product quality control.

◉ Customization capabilities: The ability to provide quartz furnace tubes in various specifications tailored to specific customer equipment models and process requirements.

◉ Quality management: The establishment of robust systems for product testing, batch traceability, and quality control.

◉ Delivery capabilities: The capacity to meet the consistent procurement demands of both domestic and international semiconductor equipment manufacturers and end-users.

For manufacturers of quartz products, enhancing the ability to produce high-end goods and actively pursuing certification within the semiconductor supply chain will be crucial strategies for market expansion.

V. Future Outlook: High-Quality Quartz Furnace Tubes to Become a Focal Point of Industry Competition

Given recent progress in semiconductor industry projects, advancements in the localization of upstream materials, and shifting market demands, the semiconductor supply chain is increasingly moving toward high-end, autonomous, and highly specialized operations.

As essential components used in the heat-treatment stage of wafer manufacturing, quartz furnace tubes see their market development closely linked to investments in semiconductor equipment, the expansion of wafer fab capacity, and the ongoing localization of materials.

Looking ahead, manufacturers capable of consistently supplying high-purity, high-precision, and highly stable quartz furnace tubes are well-positioned to secure more collaborative opportunities as the semiconductor material supply chain continues to evolve and upgrade.

For companies in the quartz industry, aligning with the development trends of the semiconductor sector—by increasing R&D investment in high-purity quartz materials and strengthening capabilities in precision machining and customized production—will be a vital pathway toward transitioning into high-value-added markets.

About Us

Lianyungang Southeast Quartz Products Co., Ltd., established in 2015, is located in Donghai County, Lianyungang City, Jiangsu Province—a national base for silicon material industry. As a professional manufacturer integrating R&D, design, production, sales and import & export trade, the company relies on the superior high-quality quartz ore resources in Donghai County, deeply engages in the deep processing of quartz glass, and has become a core supplier of quartz consumables for photovoltaic, semiconductor, laboratory, chemical, lighting and other industries with mature production technology, strict quality control system and complete customized services.