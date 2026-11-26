MENAFN - GetNews)This week, Globalink successfully completed the efficient fulfillment of two major customers' railway and sea shipping orders with its excellent supply chain integration capabilities and professional sales staff Brock, once again demonstrating its industry-leading strength.

Case 1: Sea Freight – 18 Days to Warehouse

In this sea freight order, the customer purchased a batch of SML pipes, as well as some pipe fittings and clamps. It took only 13 days from the customer's order to the successful shipment of SML pipes, pipe fittings and clamps. In this short period of time, the factory production took only one week, greatly shortening the order time, and every link was precisely controlled. It only took 18 days from the shipment of the goods to the arrival of the customer's warehouse. Such an efficient transportation speed has won more valuable engineering time for customers and helped customers to advance their projects faster.

Case 2: Rail Freight – Turning FOB into CIF Advantage

For land transport orders, the customer initially planned to adopt FOB terms. In response to the customer's needs, Globalink's supply chain management team responded quickly and introduced the unique advantages of supply chain management business to the customer in detail. We can not only get earlier trains for customers to ensure timely shipment of goods, but also make full use of the space of 40-foot HC containers through professional packing planning to reduce transportation costs. More importantly, Globalink's supply chain management service shows significant advantages in price and is more cost-effective than other solutions. ​

After a deep understanding of Globalink's strong supply chain management capabilities, the customer was full of confidence in our professional capabilities and service quality, and finally agreed to continue to be responsible for our shipment and change the contract terms from FOB to CIF. This change is not only the customer's trust and recognition of Globalink, but also reflects our core competitiveness in the field of supply chain management.

Globalink insists on providing customers with solutions, from procurement, quality inspection, logistics and distribution, to save customers time and cost.

About us

Founded in 2015, DINSEN IMPEX CORP is registered at Xinling Building, No. 77 Renmin Road, Handan City. With a dedicated team of 10 employees, we are committed to providing high-quality Chinese cast iron pipe solutions tailored to our clients' needs.