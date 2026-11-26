Ukraine Seeks Additional Weapons From Partners To Protect Infrastructure, Zelensky Says
“Important work is currently underway with partners in Europe and beyond to supply Ukraine with additional arms packages,” Zelensky noted.
According to him, he discussed this issue today with the Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs and the team at the Ministry of Defence. In addition, a meeting took place in Kyiv with representatives of one of the countries assisting Ukraine.
“This is specifically about protecting infrastructure – in particular, from various types of drones. The Office's team, the government, and our military – everyone is involved in maximising our defence capabilities,” the President emphasised.
He added that Ukrainian intelligence is providing clear information on the priorities set by Russia, and Ukraine is devising its countermeasures based on this data. Zelensky also thanked everyone who is helping Ukraine.Read also: Zelensky warns Russia is preparing new large-scale attac
As reported by Ukrinform, on 17 November, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a teleconference on dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, the transport situation in Kyiv and the protection of critical facilities from Russian drones.
Photo: Office of the President
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