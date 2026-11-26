MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, made this announcement during an evening video address.

“It is important that we do not forget a single aspect of this war and that we are working to bring our people back from Russian captivity: the next exchange is currently being prepared. We hope it will be a significant exchange,” said Zelensky.

He emphasised that Ukraine continues to work on the return of citizens held in Russian captivity and is preparing new measures to secure the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

“There are already 54 countries in our humanitarian coalition,” the President stressed.

According to him, this is important to ensure that Russian crimes are not forgotten, that those responsible are held to account, and that children are able to live in their own country.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine is counting on a large-scale prisoner-of-war exchang, during which more than a thousand people from each side could be released.

Photo: Office of the President