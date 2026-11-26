MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A fire has broken out in a warehouse in the Bila Tserkva district following an enemy attack,” the statement reads.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service and all emergency services are at the scene.

Injury toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to eight, one killed

According to preliminary information, there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises in the Khmelnytskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.

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