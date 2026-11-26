Enemy Attack Sparks Warehouse Fire In Bila Tserkva District
“A fire has broken out in a warehouse in the Bila Tserkva district following an enemy attack,” the statement reads.
Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service and all emergency services are at the scene.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to eight, one killed
According to preliminary information, there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.
As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the enterprises in the Khmelnytskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.
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