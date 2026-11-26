1,200 Civilians Remain In Druzhkivka Community In Donetsk Region
“According to local authorities, there are currently 1,200 civilians remaining in the Druzhkivka community… Very few people have left the area over the past month – around 50 have been evacuated,” he said, emphasising that the situation is very difficult.
According to the official, up to 30 people used to be evacuated from Druzhkivka per day, but now only a handful are leaving; evacuations have practically ceased.
Nevertheless, Petlin added, evacuation teams are working in the region every day. These consist of one crew from the State Emergency Service's 'Phoenix' unit, 12–14 crews from the National Police's 'White Angel' unit, and volunteers – between 10 and 15 crews.Read also: 37,000 civilian s remain in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities
As previously reported, as of 28 October, 1,300 civilians remained in the Druzhkivka urban territorial community.
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