MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Dmytro Petlin, a representative of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during an online briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“According to local authorities, there are currently 1,200 civilians remaining in the Druzhkivka community… Very few people have left the area over the past month – around 50 have been evacuated,” he said, emphasising that the situation is very difficult.

According to the official, up to 30 people used to be evacuated from Druzhkivka per day, but now only a handful are leaving; evacuations have practically ceased.

Nevertheless, Petlin added, evacuation teams are working in the region every day. These consist of one crew from the State Emergency Service's 'Phoenix' unit, 12–14 crews from the National Police's 'White Angel' unit, and volunteers – between 10 and 15 crews.

37,000s remain in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk communities

As previously reported, as of 28 October, 1,300 civilians remained in the Druzhkivka urban territorial community.

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