MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, according to DW, as reported by Ukrinform.

As noted, the head of Lithuanian diplomacy called on the European Union to recognise the GRU as a terrorist organisation. He made this statement in an interview with the German newspaper *Die Welt*, published on 25 November.

According to him, the Lithuanian authorities' desire to achieve this is not linked to the country's forthcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Budrys believes that Russian military intelligence“terrorises our [European] communities, decision-makers and other private individuals”.

The minister compared the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Iran's elite military-political formation, which was designated a terrorist organisation by the EU in early 2026.

Lithuania denies involvement in attack on Kaliningrad region following Russian allegations

“We must make it clear to Russia that its actions against us are no longer simply a 'hybrid war', but rather an 'unconventional war', and that such actions may well cross the threshold set out in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty,” said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski described acts of Russian sabotage in the Republic of Poland and Germany as a manifestation of“state terrorism”.