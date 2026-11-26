MENAFN - The Conversation) The Victorian election is on Saturday with polls closing at 6pm AEDT. There are a total of 88 lower house seats, elected in single-member electorates by preferential voting. All 40 upper house seats are also up for election in eight five-member electorates by proportional representation with preferences.

In the final Victorian Newspoll and DemosAU polls, One Nation was down two to five points to 16–18%. That contrasts with the Resolve poll in Wednesday's article where One Nation was at 25%.

The Coalition will still win easily, but Labor is more likely to avoid the humiliation of dropping below One Nation in both seats and votes. In the poll graph below, DemosAU has joined Morgan in showing a small improvemnt for Labor since the last edition of that poll.

The Coalition is likely to need One Nation's support in the upper house to pass legislation opposed by left-wing parties.

In federal polls, the combined Coalition and One Nation vote was down two points to 48% in DemosAU and steady at 51% in Essential. Like the recent Newspoll, Essential had Anthony Albanese's net approval slumping to a record low, but it improved in DemosAU.

Victorian Newspoll

The final Victorian Newspoll, conducted November 20–25 from a sample of 1,506, gave the Coalition 33% of the primary vote (steady since the mid-October Newspoll), Labor 20% (down four), One Nation 18% (down two), the Greens 17% (up three) and all Others 12% (up three).

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 57.5–42.5, a 2.5-point gain for the Coalition.

Labor Premier Ben Carroll's net approval was down seven points to -35 (64% dissatisfied, 29% satisfied). Liberal leader Jess Wilson's was down four points to +6 (49% satisfied, 43% dissatisfied). Wilson led as preferred premier by 51–34 (previously 48–34).

On preferred government, 33% wanted a Coalition majority (up five), 25% a Coalition/One Nation government (down three), 27% a Labor/Greens government (up two) and 15% a Labor majority (down four). So by 58–42 respondents wanted a Coalition government, in good agreement with the two-party estimate.

DemosAU poll

The final Victorian DemosAU and PremierNational poll, conducted November 21–25 from a sample of 2,092, gave the Coalition 34% of the primary vote (up one since the early November DemosAU poll), Labor 19% (up one), One Nation 16% (down five), the Greens 16% (down one), the Victorian Socialists 3%, Family First 2%, independents 6% and others 4%.

For this poll, respondents in each seat were given the full list of candidates for that seat, allowing breakouts for the Socialists and Family First. The Coalition led Labor by 55–45 after preferences, a one-point gain for Labor.

With five-member electorates in the upper house, a quota for election is one-sixth of the vote or 16.7%. Half of this or 8.3% is enough for a reasonable chance of election. Upper house statewide voting intentions were 31% Coalition, 17% One Nation, 16% Labor, 15% Greens, 4% Labour DLP, 4% Legalise Cannabis and 3% Socialists.

Estimated upper house seats were 15 Coalition out of 40, seven One Nation, six Labor and six Greens, with six in doubt. The Coalition and One Nation would have a combined majority.

Carroll's net positive score was down two points to -32 (50% negative, 18% positive). Wilson's was down nine points to +4 (35% positive, 31% negative). One Nation leader Warren Pickering's was down one point to -21 (43% negative, 22% positive). Greens leader Ellen Sandell's was up five points to -15 (36% negative, 21% positive).

In a three-way preferred premier question, Wilson had 36% (steady), Carroll 28% (steady) and Pickering 15% (down four). In a Wilson vs Carroll match-up, Wilson led by 44–29 (previously 48–30).

More from YouGov MRP poll

On Wednesday I covered the first results from a Victorian YouGov MRP poll for News24 and The Herald Sun that was conducted November 6–23 from a sample of 3,890. MRP polls use modelling and large sample sizes to estimate the results in individual seats.

Estimated lower house seats were 55 Coalition out of 88, 13 Labor, 12 One Nation and eight Greens. If this occurs, Labor will be the opposition by one seat.

For the seats being contested by party leaders, Carroll is losing Niddrie to the Liberals by 57–43. I previously wrote about Niddrie. Wilson and Sandell are expected to retain Kew and Melbourne respectively.

Pickering is gaining Pakenham from Labor, but only if the Greens make the final two from fourth on primary votes, and the Liberals are excluded. If it's Pickering against the Liberals, the Liberals will win on left-wing preferences. An early November Pakenham seat poll had a 50–50 tie between Pickering and the Liberals from a much higher primary vote for Pickering.

Upper house statewide voting intentions were 29% Coalition, 22% One Nation, 17% Labor, 16% Greens, 3% Socialists and 3% Legalise Cannabis.

A seat projection has the Coalition winning 13 of the 40 upper house seats, One Nation 11, Labor seven, the Greens seven and the Socialists two. On these numbers, the Coalition would need One Nation's support to pass legislation that the left-wing parties oppose. As tied votes fail, the Coalition and Labor would not be sufficient.

Federal DemosAU poll

A national DemosAU poll for Capital Brief, conducted November 18–22 from a sample of 1,464, gave Labor 27% of the primary vote (up one since the late October DemosAU poll ), the Coalition 25% (up one), One Nation 23% (down three), the Greens 12% (down one) and all Others 13% (up three).

This is One Nation's lowest primary vote in a DemosAU poll since early January and the Coalition's highest since August.

No two-party estimate was provided, but seat estimates gave Labor 67–79 of the 150 House of Representatives seats (64–77 previously), the Coalition 48–62 (37–56 previously), One Nation 9–19 (18–32 previously), the Greens 0–3 (0–4 previously) and others 5–10 (4–8 previously). These estimates apply uniform swings to the August to September DemosAU MRP poll. A majority requires 76 seats.

Anthony Albanese's net positive score was up five points to -15 (45% negative, 30% positive). Angus Taylor's was up three points to a record +4 (31% positive, 27% negative). Pauline Hanson's was up five points to -9 (43% negative, 34% positive), but it's well below her peak of +3 in May. Greens leader David Shoebridge's was up four points to -12 (32% negative, 20% positive).

In a three-way preferred PM question, Albanese had 34% (down two), Taylor 25% (up three) and Hanson 23% (steady). In head to head match ups, Taylor led Albanese by 38–37, his first lead (previously 39–36 to Albanese). Albanese led Hanson by 41–35, his lowest lead since July (43–33 to Albanese in October).

Cost of living was regarded as the most important issue by 53%, with housing a long way behind on 13%. On cost of living, the Coalition and One Nation combined had a 43–32 lead over Labor and the Greens combined. The right also led by 41–36 on housing.

Essential poll

A national Essential poll, conducted November 18–22 from a sample of 1,017, gave Labor 26% of the primary vote (down two since the late October Essential poll), One Nation 26% (down two), the Coalition 25% (up two), the Greens 13% (up one), all Others 5% (down one) and undecided 5% (up one).

By respondent preferences, the Coalition led Labor by 51–45, down from a record 52–44. Weak respondent flows to Labor and a low Others vote are features of Essential's polls.

Albanese's net approval slumped ten points to a record low -28 (60% disapprove, 32% approve). Taylor's net approval was down two points to -7 (42% disapprove, 35% approve).

By 50–35, respondents thought climate change is caused by human activity over it being a normal fluctuation in the earth's climate (51–36 in June). On Australia's efforts to address climate change, 34% (down three) thought we are doing enough, 31% not doing enough (up one from a record low) and 22% doing too much (up one to a new record high).

By 48–23, respondents opposed data centres being built in their local area (37–28 in July). On what is most likely to cause the end of human civilisation, 41% selected nuclear war, 35% AI and 24% climate change.