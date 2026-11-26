TSX Enjoys 240+ To Conclude Thursday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Canada's largest centre had the stage all to themselves, on an American holiday, with resource concerns leading the charge.
The TSX popped 246.89 points to close Thursday at 33,426.88.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.16 cents to 70.18 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
Enbridge shares dropped nine cents to $66.59.
Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said the retailer does not plan to raise the price in its offer?for Polish convenience store operator Zabka or extend the acceptance period.
Couche-Tard shares sprang $1.64, or 1.9%, to $86.94.
Elsewhere, Discovery Silver gained 39 cents, or 4.1%, to $9.22, while K92 Mining shares pointed higher 77 cents, or 3.4%, to $23.30.
Among gold issues, Americas Gold & Silver piled on 16 cents, or 6%, to $2.84, while Avino Gold & Silver collected 25 cents, or 4.8%, to $5.51.
In telecoms, Quebecor sagged 45 cents to $60.33, while Rogers ditched 36 cents to $50.33.
Units of Canadian Apartment REIT descended 23 cents to $31.31, while Altus Group lost 24 cents to $52.37.
Among utilities, Northland Power dipped 14 cents to $23.90, while Hydro One gave up 25 cents to $57.51.
On the economic calendar, StatsCan said the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-was little changed in September (+9,700; +0.1%), following a cumulative decline of 31,400 (-0.2%) in July and August.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 127,800 (+0.7%) in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 12.56 points, or 1.8%, to 720.67.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground Thursday, led by materials and energy, each better by 1.9% and gold, up 1.5%.
The three laggards proved to be telecoms, off 0.4%, real-estate, down 0.1%, and utilities, retreating 0.01%.
Oil prices took on $1.23 to $84.91 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $30.40 to $3,556.20 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
Stocks in Canada's largest centre had the stage all to themselves, on an American holiday, with resource concerns leading the charge.
The TSX popped 246.89 points to close Thursday at 33,426.88.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.16 cents to 70.18 cents U.S.
A report said on Wednesday Enbridge is in talks with a consortium of Indigenous communities to sell a 6% stake in its Line 3 crude oil pipeline for roughly $1.5 billion.
Enbridge shares dropped nine cents to $66.59.
Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said the retailer does not plan to raise the price in its offer?for Polish convenience store operator Zabka or extend the acceptance period.
Couche-Tard shares sprang $1.64, or 1.9%, to $86.94.
Elsewhere, Discovery Silver gained 39 cents, or 4.1%, to $9.22, while K92 Mining shares pointed higher 77 cents, or 3.4%, to $23.30.
Among gold issues, Americas Gold & Silver piled on 16 cents, or 6%, to $2.84, while Avino Gold & Silver collected 25 cents, or 4.8%, to $5.51.
In telecoms, Quebecor sagged 45 cents to $60.33, while Rogers ditched 36 cents to $50.33.
Units of Canadian Apartment REIT descended 23 cents to $31.31, while Altus Group lost 24 cents to $52.37.
Among utilities, Northland Power dipped 14 cents to $23.90, while Hydro One gave up 25 cents to $57.51.
On the economic calendar, StatsCan said the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-was little changed in September (+9,700; +0.1%), following a cumulative decline of 31,400 (-0.2%) in July and August.
On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 127,800 (+0.7%) in September.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 12.56 points, or 1.8%, to 720.67.
All but three of the 12 subgroups gained ground Thursday, led by materials and energy, each better by 1.9% and gold, up 1.5%.
The three laggards proved to be telecoms, off 0.4%, real-estate, down 0.1%, and utilities, retreating 0.01%.
Oil prices took on $1.23 to $84.91 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices brightened $30.40 to $3,556.20 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
Markets were closed in New York Thursday in honour of Thanksgiving Day. They'll resume Friday and remain open till 1 p.m. ET.
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